River Valley - Stekl

The following letters are from Courtney Stekl's second-grade class at River Valley CSD.

Dear Santa,

How are you and mrs. claus doing? I want a clock for the morning. I want a new bike. I want dud's those are shoes. I want a big stuffed animal baer. Have a good Christmas!

Your friend, Bailee

Dear Santa,

How are you? Have a good Christms. Dlivring gifts. P.S. all I really onle want is one thing this year. Because I have every thing I nede. Also I think you no what I want butt I will still tel you. A shwushe fake anadime kit. Plese and thank you.

Youer friend Jenna

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I wont a Hatchimal and slime and a camera to make videos.

Your friend, Quoraziah

Dear Santa,

I have a question for Mrs. Claus does she make toys with the elf's? Does Jigles come there because he's my elf? Did he make the calender? hes a nice elf. thursday the 3rd he hid really that's all I had today.

Your friend, Alise

Dear Santa,