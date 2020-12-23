River Valley - Stekl

The following letters are from Courtney Stekl's second-grade class at River Valley CSD.
Dear Santa,
How are you and mrs. claus doing? I want a clock for the morning. I want a new bike. I want dud's those are shoes. I want a big stuffed animal baer. Have a good Christmas!
Your friend, Bailee
Dear Santa,
How are you? Have a good Christms. Dlivring gifts. P.S. all I really onle want is one thing this year. Because I have every thing I nede. Also I think you no what I want butt I will still tel you. A shwushe fake anadime kit. Plese and thank you.
Youer friend Jenna
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I wont a Hatchimal and slime and a camera to make videos.
Your friend, Quoraziah
Dear Santa,
I have a question for Mrs. Claus does she make toys with the elf's? Does Jigles come there because he's my elf? Did he make the calender? hes a nice elf. thursday the 3rd he hid really that's all I had today.
Your friend, Alise
Dear Santa,
I have got 22 in my tests that is the hiist you can get. How are you doing Santa? I want a PS4 for Christmas. or a new bike but I want it to be like the sise of my sistrs bike Daelyn by
Your friend, Kael
Dear Santa,
I wish I can have a work out seat. Why does your elfs note move when kids look at them? I wish I can have a hole game set.
Your friend, Levi
Dear Santa,
I got semthing to tel you are the best I wont a new Tawrs.
Your friend, Landen
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I think you're doing well. For Christmas I would want a drone please. I want a cote and a hat please. Have a good yere merry christmas.
Frind Emmett
Dear Santa,
How do you feel? I want a puppy. I want a lol biger sprisz. I want a new bed shet for my bed. I want a new joly snow gear. I want my mom to be happy. I want some wind chims for my grammas. I want a mrs claus outfit. I want to see you. I want some new leases for my dogs.
You friend, Chloe
Dear Santa,
I want squarbals. I want fs19. How are you doing? Also, I want a palit fork for tractrs.
Your friend, Austin
Dear Santa,
You surpmise me for christmas I have a question how are you doing today? How is Mrs. Claus today I love my Elf Frad. I love you so much Santa.
Your friend, Kynlee
Dear Santa,
I want a nice new turk.
Your friend, Kaleb
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want ice age 2 and 3 on the wii at my mom's and the same gams on the Ps2 at my dad's please and the new ice age game on the nitendo switch at my mom's.
Your friend, Kent