River Valley Community School, Correctionville, IA

The following letters are from Taylor Jansen's second-grade class at River Valley Community School in Correctionville, Iowa.
Dear Santa,
I wat a ipone 11 pro and I wat a ball for crismis. And a bag for crismis. I wat a woch and arpods for crismis. And a dog and a cat.
Love, Kaliber
Dear Santa,
I really want a new phone for christmas. How are you doing? I have not really ever talked to you that much. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a wonderful christmas this year! Oh and I can’t believe it is almost christmas day. I have worked so hard to be on the nice list this year like I always have been! I hope I make it on the nice list this year. oh another thing I would like for christmas is to spend it with my family.
Sincerly, Allie
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintando swin and Santa I hope you and Mrs Claus have a grat Christmas and I want the bdst Christmas avr. I hope i made it on the nice list.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
Can I have a intindo swich. Can I have a rc semi with a traler and some cattle. Can I a new pir of boots. Plase.
Love, Preston
Dear Santa,
I want a OMG dall and a LOL dall and a LOL littel sister and a LOL pet. I hope you and Mrs. Claus and elfs have a gat Chrismis. And I want a pet rappet a big hachamel and the gold serees of Hachmelo a unacorn tablet.
Love, Zen
Dear Santa,
I am cerise how you go thoow snow-strms. I am cerise abut Mrs. Clos do and what do you do whine it is not Christmas. And what dos Mrs. Clos do whine Santa is not at the wroshop. I rilly whont a 4 weeler and a thcher desk.
Love, Alaynah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas i want new drit bike stuf. For Christmas i want a phone. For Christmas I want you to make my mom and dad happy buy geting them horse and ropes and a ranch. For Christmas i want a Chiefs football and a mouth gaurd that cavers your lips. For Christmas i want a rilly hard helmet. For Christmas i want a Tyreek Hill grssy and i want you to get tickets to the Chiefs game.
Love, Gabe
Dear Santa,
For Crismis I would like a x box. Santa wat is your favrit elf? Santa wat is your favrit rian deer Santa? Santa for Crismis I would like a phown. I howp im on the good list for Crismis! For Crismis I would like toy traters pleays! I howp you and Mrs. Claus have a grayt Crismis.
Love, Nolan
Dear Santa,
Can I ples have a lot of Narf guns and can I ples have a Arme sat. And how are the reindeer are they good and have a great Christmas. Tale the reindeer meary Christmas. I hope you have a good Christmas. And can I have a doggy in riel life.
Love, Devin
Dear Santa,
I want a drit bike a woopie cushen and a ps4. I love you Santa because you give me presinets.
Love, Calix
Dear Santa,
I can’t believe it is almost Christmas! I want your sled Because I want to fly fast. I want to be Santa . Because I want coocys and milk. I want to give presins to peaple. And I get to sit in a cafea char,
Love, Asher
Dear Santa,
I can’t believe it’s almost Christmas. I would like to spend some time with my family all of the time. oh my gosh! almost forgot for Christmas I wan’t 10000 bucks and evry boy toy in the world. do you have any kid’s. What is your faverete raindeer. tell me tell me tell me… Please.1 more qweshtin what are your elfs name’s. can i have a new phone.
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Is Rudolph doing ok? Is Msr. Claus doing ok. Its almost cristmas yay! I realy hope that I make it on the nice list,
Love, Drake
Dear Santa,
I want to see rood off the red nos randere and I was wanding if you can let me say hy to wan of the elfs. I want to hav a remot contrl not a big one a medeam sist motr bot eith to porpelrs and to motors.
Love, Tucker
Dear Santa,
I wont omg dall. I have the best teasher and clss mates. I wont to spend time whth my family becuss my ante lives far frme me. I hope you and Mrs Claus are happy and eixspd for Christmas. I haved woket so hored.
Love, Auna
Dear Santa,
I cant wait for christmas to come! For Christmas I want to spend time with my family because I never get to see my cosines. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a good christmas and christmas eve! I hope I am on the nice list! I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing ok. I hope I get somthing good for Christmas! For Christmas I want a farm house for my dary farm.
Love, Savannah
The following letters are from Libby Wagner's second-grade class at River Valley.
Dear Santa,
I wont lolomos and I wont a pet and a hol famly uf lol and I wot to now how you fly your rander and wot to now wut you fed your rander.
Frum,
Bella
Dear Santa:)
I want 100 nerf guns plz! I think that I was a good boy and my brothr is bad cause he kepes being mene:( I think I sould get 10 pupeys from you plz plz plz because I love dogs:) I think I sould get a fire tablit plz pz plz plz and I want a come peutr plz plz plz plz plz plzplz plz min e is slow plz. I think I should get 1000 buxs cause I only hav 109 buxs:(
Love,
Connor
Dear Santa:)
Can you please buy me a xbox one and a dog a small dog that plays and a four weeler and a nerf gun and I want a three weeler and I want 900 dollers and a remote controll race car please!!
Please,
Ryan
Dear Santa,
I want a new appel watch please. Also I want a robe slippers and pajamas. I also want a new book that is hard to read. And I want a new backpack and new shose Please.
Love, Hadley
Dear Santa,
Can you visit 2B please we need you here our Stone Soupe play and you can have fun with the intire school so we can bring our Christmas lists so the elfs can make things on our lists. Can we have a ride in your slay Santa? I wish we had a slay like yours and I really want to know about your elfs and your facktery please Santa?
Love, Cambree
Dear santa,
I want this for crismais. A power rager toy. And a morfoer and a gif too. And thanks you of all the presint you gave me.
Love,
Hayden
Dear Santa,
I wunt you to bring a xbox will you get me a gun with a scop. I want some hunting thansk like a vast and some boils for my new gun and my old gun you gave me last yaer for Christmas.
From,
Easton
Dear Santa,
Plles Can i have a litl skeboll set and a lago pekacaow and a ntendo swich and sumu ntendo swish games and a lot of nrfguns and a lot of nrfguns bolits and sum ultmit lazr tagu gans. And whats yowru favrit cookes.
Love,
Cealey
Dear santa,
I want a huver bord pleses. Prety prety prety plese. I raely want one And I want to now what cookey you like?
From,
Matthew
Dear Santa,
The things I would like for chismas are...The shert I saw at tareget, A HW shert, HP and the sorser stone mv, close, a globe, and a pink sweter. Thank you! Old:8
Love,
Evalyn
Dear santa,
I realy need a new bike because the dog chewed it up and it tipt over in gres now I donn,t have a bike now. Were wondering why are elf wont come why do you come at night I thingk you are The best stanta. What caind of cookys do you eat I was just wondring. I realy wont a tablit because I cract my tablit I fouit in the cowch. And I we deceradid are chrimis tree.
To Santa
Love,
Karissa
Dear santa,
Do you give kids phones because I what one and do you give gocarts because allso what one me and Grant bolth want some cool farm toys if you will get some cookies and one gallen of milk what kind of cookies do you like?
Love,
Jake
Dear santa,
I want a nintindo swich. And a eletric dirt bike. I want a apple wach. Iphone 11 and iphone case. What cookies do you like santa. And how do you make toys.
Love,
Nolan
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a tablet for christmas I all ready asked for a tablet from my mom. But last time I asked Santa at the comunaty center in corchenville Santa said he only did toys. I was so mad.
Love your friend,
Emma
Dear Santa,
I love when you give us presins. You wont give us presins I know you will be sad. But I hope you will be happe though. What will you give me if you can.
Your friend,
Harrison
Dear Santa,
I like when you breg prests. I wot a nrv gun what has bolls. I wot a phon for chsmis. I wot drit bike. I wot all the fortnit gun. I wot to go to santa houes. What cid of cukes?
Love,
Quinn
Dear Santa,
I want a Iowa state jerse and a Iowa state football helmet and iowa state socks and a Iowa state football. What kind of cookes?
From,
Chandlyr