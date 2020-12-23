 Skip to main content
River Valley CSD-Trisha Frerichs
River Valley CSD-Trisha Frerichs

The following letters are from Trisha Frerichs' second-grade class at River Valley.

Dear Santa,

I have had a good year how about you. By the way I am thankful for what ever you get me. I would like a play staisan 5 but if you don't get me one I understand. hope you have a good year.

Your friend, Silas

Dear Santa,

Howe are your raneder dowening Santa. How are your elfs dowening Santa. Howe are you dowening Santa. Can I hav a haverbord. Ples can I have it Santa.

Your friend, Preslie

Dear Santa,

I wish I could have a huverbord. And have you ben all they's years. I hope you are fine and don't have cerona. I will see you on chrismas. here's a qesten for you are you out of magic I hope you aren't have fun. How are the elfs.

Your friend, Izabella 

Dear Santa,

Haw have you ben all thess yers for chircmes I wood like a Gote caret and I wood like an reeamoted towetruck and an dirtbike.

Your friend, Case

Dear Santa,

Is Roger doing good be cus he's running late? I want a blak hover bored, and a AR, 100 Lego Avenger sets, 100$, 100 nerf guns, a elf that's not Nodey!!

Your friend, Paxton

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy big mermade for Christmas, and and toy dog for Chrismas. And toys for the por.

Your friend, Tesla

Dear Santa,

I wandr yu kane giv me presnts. I think yor hows smells like kookes.

Your friend, Charlie

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa it will be a good cristmase how are you tonight. is yore the be best I want a hover board. I wold want to see a randir.

Your friend, Don

Dear Santa,

I'm feeling good this year how are you doing this year Santa I hope you are doing good for Christmas. I wan a Beyblade Botreet or Acelees.

Your friend, Casen

Dear Santa,

How are you doing this year I want too see your raindeer one day and by the way I want a Hoverboard and vans for christmas thank you so much.

Your friend, Gracelynn

Dear Santa,

I hope you are staying safe for Christmas I want a hovbord and a barby house.

Your friend, Greyson

  

