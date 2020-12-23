River Valley CSD-Trisha Frerichs

The following letters are from Trisha Frerichs' second-grade class at River Valley.

Dear Santa,

I have had a good year how about you. By the way I am thankful for what ever you get me. I would like a play staisan 5 but if you don't get me one I understand. hope you have a good year.

Your friend, Silas

Dear Santa,

Howe are your raneder dowening Santa. How are your elfs dowening Santa. Howe are you dowening Santa. Can I hav a haverbord. Ples can I have it Santa.

Your friend, Preslie

Dear Santa,

I wish I could have a huverbord. And have you ben all they's years. I hope you are fine and don't have cerona. I will see you on chrismas. here's a qesten for you are you out of magic I hope you aren't have fun. How are the elfs.

Your friend, Izabella

Dear Santa,

Haw have you ben all thess yers for chircmes I wood like a Gote caret and I wood like an reeamoted towetruck and an dirtbike.

Your friend, Case

Dear Santa,