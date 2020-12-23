River Valley CSD-Trisha Frerichs

The following letters are from Trisha Frerichs' second-grade class at River Valley.
Dear Santa,
I have had a good year how about you. By the way I am thankful for what ever you get me. I would like a play staisan 5 but if you don't get me one I understand. hope you have a good year.
Your friend, Silas
Dear Santa,
Howe are your raneder dowening Santa. How are your elfs dowening Santa. Howe are you dowening Santa. Can I hav a haverbord. Ples can I have it Santa.
Your friend, Preslie
Dear Santa,
I wish I could have a huverbord. And have you ben all they's years. I hope you are fine and don't have cerona. I will see you on chrismas. here's a qesten for you are you out of magic I hope you aren't have fun. How are the elfs.
Your friend, Izabella
Dear Santa,
Haw have you ben all thess yers for chircmes I wood like a Gote caret and I wood like an reeamoted towetruck and an dirtbike.
Your friend, Case
Dear Santa,
Is Roger doing good be cus he's running late? I want a blak hover bored, and a AR, 100 Lego Avenger sets, 100$, 100 nerf guns, a elf that's not Nodey!!
Your friend, Paxton
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy big mermade for Christmas, and and toy dog for Chrismas. And toys for the por.
Your friend, Tesla
Dear Santa,
I wandr yu kane giv me presnts. I think yor hows smells like kookes.
Your friend, Charlie
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa it will be a good cristmase how are you tonight. is yore the be best I want a hover board. I wold want to see a randir.
Your friend, Don
Dear Santa,
I'm feeling good this year how are you doing this year Santa I hope you are doing good for Christmas. I wan a Beyblade Botreet or Acelees.
Your friend, Casen
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year I want too see your raindeer one day and by the way I want a Hoverboard and vans for christmas thank you so much.
Your friend, Gracelynn
Dear Santa,
I hope you are staying safe for Christmas I want a hovbord and a barby house.