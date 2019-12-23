The following second-grade letters are from Mrs. Jensen's class at Riverside Elementary in Sioux City.
Dear Famley,
I hope we can all be together for Crismis. This is my winter wish.
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
I really want a toy but I already sended a note but this one is really important. Can you please get my brother Luigi’s Hanted Machain? I really want to see the look on his face. I really hope he gets it please and thank you.
Love, Addyson
Dear Santa,
For Crismas I want my mom and dad to stop fiting. I want Pokemon cards and a bineder and a phone and a remote control four wheeler and a real 4 wheeler.
Love, Beau
Dear Dad,
I hope that you come back because I mean we all miss you and I love you. This is my Winter wish.
Love, Brisa
Dear Santa,
I have ben prity good. I rily want a huver board. I want a fit bike and a play station four. I want a dert bike. I want a Nike hat and shert. I would like a dog and a back pack and a xBox 1. I want my family to be happy.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox and a iphone 11. I want an iphone 10 and a car. I want a PS4 and a good family.
Love, Elijah
Dear Grandma,
This year I have a Winter wish. My wish is that my grandma lives longer because she is 92 yers old and I hope she lives anover 5 yers.
Sincerely, Desmond
Dear Santa,
I have been trying to be a good boy to get four things. Pokmon, Postit nots, bearded dragon. I’d take good care of him or her. I’d name him Ice. Most of all my family to be together.
Sincerely, Austin
Dear Santa,
I want you to please get me a realistic toy iguana.
Love, Ticara
Dear Santa,
I hve been very good this year and I would like a new bike and new sock cas they get holes in them.
Love, Jazzlie
Dear Santa,
Wen we move to a new house I want a new big T.V. I want it every day wen we stay in our new house and our new T.V.
Sincerely, Hayden
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. I want a Nintendo swich and legos this Christmas. This is my last thing I want Friday the 13th.
Sincerely, Ashton
Dear Santa,
I have worked very hard this year to be good. I hope you will remember me for Cristmis. I would like my dirt bike for Cristmis this year.
Love, Novah
Dear Santa,
I have tried my best to be good this year. For xmas I want a new puppy. I want the puppy to be a dog that will stay small not a jumpy dog just a dog to play and sleep with me. I want a electrick scooter, a new basketball that is blue and a new bike. Thank you!
Sincerely, Sienna
Dear Santa,
You have free articles remaining.
I wot a Nerf Gun for Cismis.
Love, Tommy
Dear Santa,
I want a side by side and legos and trucking toys and big gas mounts on my side by side.
Love, Jace
Dear Santa,
I have been rile good for you and I hope I get the thing I want. I want a dirt bike and the new call of dute and clothes and sweat pants and jeans and a DIY kit and a V.R.
Sincerely, Jacksten
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a foto album and can you get me a glittry foto album and an avenger?
Love, Haylie
Dear Santa,
I worked hard to be good and I would like Luigi’s Mansion 3. Also new shoes and a V.R. set, more pjamas and more stuff animals.
Love, Jack
The following letters are from Stacy Verzal's second-grade class at Riverside Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I have been good! This year please get me the L.O.L. chanolt and the monster high doll horse doll cant you make chocote can you get me a kings point gift card?
Love Macyn M.
P.S. Ho Ho Ho
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I help my mom take care of my brother. What I want form christmas is a lot of Legos.
Your friend, Zachary
Dear Santa,
Santa I want a puppy so bad last year A leprechaun came to my home and I really wantid a puppy but I didn't get one. I was very sad and mad but I did not cry and I got over it and after I palyed and played and played. I play in my bed room and after I went to bed.
Your friend,
Tristan
Dear Santa,
Last year you left foot pritse And you drank all of your milk. You almost ate all of your cookies. Thank you for the presints Santa. You O wat I tolled your elfs make me. I hope you give me what I wanted. Write back.
Your friend,
Thomas
Dear Santa,
I have a few quisthens for you. Can you turen your rain deer into everthing and how old are you? How do you get into houses that dont have chemines. How do you fly in the sky. How many houses are in the wourld. How many elfs do you have. Do you ever sleep. How cold is it in the north pole. Do your raindeer sleep. Were do they sleep. Do your elfs sleep.
Your friend, Sophia
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I wish I could see you! My brother is trying to be nice but he can't do it. Can I tell you what I wolnt for Christmas? I whant olsleenki dog toy. A Hard sleenky dog and lvegy masshon and super mario builder. I hope you have a merry Christmas. I beleve in you. I want an ex box 360 and a Play stachon and a X box 3 and a Roku for my mom too and a vr 360 and a phone and xbox 1 and fortnite all sesans.
Love you, Noah
Dear Eve,
Do you knew Miracle? And thank you for being my Elf on the Shefl. What is your favorite candy? If you do know Miracle when will he come back?
Love, Drew
P.S. Write your answers on the back.
Dear Santa,
Can you tell wally too stay for 2 more weeks. and can you get me a niken meres figyer. and I need a bloody mishety for my Jason figyer. and a freddy figyer and a sanny figyer. a robot. my own hoverbord. a phoen. a laptop. a makbook. xbox 320, vr320, vr, the shining, vr gloves, a jonny figyer, the shining set.
From Cannon
Dear Santa,
Santa I want a puppy for Crismas so Mya dog can have some one to play with Mya when we are gone. So she is happy.
Your friend, Ellie