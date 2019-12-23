Riverside Elementary

Your friend,

Tristan

Dear Santa,

Last year you left foot pritse And you drank all of your milk. You almost ate all of your cookies. Thank you for the presints Santa. You O wat I tolled your elfs make me. I hope you give me what I wanted. Write back.

Your friend,

Thomas

Dear Santa,

I have a few quisthens for you. Can you turen your rain deer into everthing and how old are you? How do you get into houses that dont have chemines. How do you fly in the sky. How many houses are in the wourld. How many elfs do you have. Do you ever sleep. How cold is it in the north pole. Do your raindeer sleep. Were do they sleep. Do your elfs sleep.

Your friend, Sophia

Dear Santa,

How old are you? I wish I could see you! My brother is trying to be nice but he can't do it. Can I tell you what I wolnt for Christmas? I whant olsleenki dog toy. A Hard sleenky dog and lvegy masshon and super mario builder. I hope you have a merry Christmas. I beleve in you. I want an ex box 360 and a Play stachon and a X box 3 and a Roku for my mom too and a vr 360 and a phone and xbox 1 and fortnite all sesans.