Schaller-Crestland Elementary - Jessica Biede

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good this year because I help my mom do the dishes. Could you please bring me a bike that is the color blue and a 7 year old Size?

Love, Kendra P., age 7

Dear Santa,

How are you? I been good this year because I help my mom. Could you bring me a XBox 1 with a control and with games please?

Love, Michael, age 7

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good this year because I work hard at school. Could you please bring me a Ps5, MLB the Shwo 20, and Madden 21, please? Thank you!

Love, Nolan, age 8

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been Listening to my teacher. Could you teacher me a Minecraft toy, Fortnite toy, and roblox toy? Thank you.

Love, Christopher

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good this year because I help my brother. Can you please bring me a Samsung Galaxy phone and a charger? Thank you!

Love, Alex V., age 7

Dear Santa,