Schaller-Crestland Elementary - Jessica Biede

The following letters are from Jessica Biede's second-grade class at Schaller-Crestland Elementary, Ridge View School District.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been a really good gril because I help my mom. I work a lot at school I make my bed look nice. Can you bring a LOL house, a little real dog, stuff for my pet dog, and LOL stuff? Thank you! Is sparkle your favorite elf?
Love, Tienney T.
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me a slime kit, paint kit, water kit, a crome book, an American girl doll, and a clay set? Thank you!
Love, Kloey H., age 8
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year because I work hard at match and I also bring my library book back every day.
Love, Kloey H., age 8
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year because I make my own mac and cheese, do the laundry, fold the clothes, put them away, and check on Sparkle and Snowman. Oh and Santa, can I please have a kitten, TV, cozy hanging chair, Heelys, tow toy elves a boy and a girl, unicorn, onsies, a rubber band bracelet kit, Christmas ensies. And I have more but I forgot. The thing I want most is the kitten.
Love, Fallon C., age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been really good because I help my mom. Could you please bring me WWE - Wrestlers, and Imaginext toys, vooks, candy, and a baby Yoda stuffed animal and a phone please?
Love, Beckham, age 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a new Fortnite game and a new controller.
Love, Jayden, age 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a bike or a new erasor. I don't care if it's too much. I would rather have a tree to climb.
Love, Jace M., age 8
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I will like a PS4, DJ set, wirless air pods, diamonds, baby Yoda, V-burks, an i phone 12 pro, a tv, a computer, a voice changer, an xbox 1 pro, fortnite umbrella, and a gold hover board?
Love, Sawyer, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been a good boy this year because I make my mom's and dad's bed. Can you please bring me a toy T-Rex and a soccer ball, and a book and a baby Yoda toy? Tank you.
Love, Colton, age 8
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year because I help my mom do the dishes. Could you please bring me a bike that is the color blue and a 7 year old Size?
Love, Kendra P., age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? I been good this year because I help my mom. Could you bring me a XBox 1 with a control and with games please?
Love, Michael, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year because I work hard at school. Could you please bring me a Ps5, MLB the Shwo 20, and Madden 21, please? Thank you!
Love, Nolan, age 8
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been Listening to my teacher. Could you teacher me a Minecraft toy, Fortnite toy, and roblox toy? Thank you.
Love, Christopher
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year because I help my brother. Can you please bring me a Samsung Galaxy phone and a charger? Thank you!
Love, Alex V., age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year because I help my Mom. Can you please bring me a Xbox and a baby yoda. I want Hello Neighdar.
Love, Bella, age 8
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year because I folded the laundry. Could you please bring me me a tablet, and a kid watch books, a ps4, and a smart board. thank you!
Love, Kariya B., age 8
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa, How are you? I have been good this year because I help my Grandma with her purse. Please. bring me a hoverborad. Thank you!
Love, Cole, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year because I fold the laundry. Could you please bring me an American girl doll and fake tools for Kode. How are your reindeer?
Love, Lilly S., age 8
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year because I help my mom and dad clean. Could you please bring me a kitty, a ps4, a hoverboard, and an apple phone? Thank you!
Love, Amor, age 9
Dear Santa,
How are you? I'm good. I work hard on my homework. Can I please have a Xbox1, a tv, an I phone 11, a tablet and an I pad?
Love, Andre, age 7