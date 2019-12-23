The following letters are from Mrs. Jessica Biede’s second-grade class at Schaller-Crestland Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. How do your elves make snowglobes? Can you bring me a pokeball and a red and blue Nintendo Switch? Thank you.
Love,
Jon B
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I have been good this year because after school I listen to my mom. What I want for Chistmas is a yoyo, LOLs, 5 surprise, and slime. Thank you!
Love,
Briah
Dear Santa,
What do you do when you’re lonely in your secret lab? I have been pretty good because I read a book to my sister. I want a hydro flask, scrunchies, a new t-shirt, and an emoji pillow.
Love,
Evangeline
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I have been good because I listen to my mom. For Christmas I wat a tiger that moves with my elf. Thank you!
Love,
Ryan
Dear Santa,
How can your reindeer fly? I have been good because I have been good to my sister. Can I have a sonic toy and a Larva Ranger toy? Thank you for the toys!
Love,
Samuel
Dear Santa,
How do you fly around the world in one night? I have not been Perfect but I’ve been good. What I want for Chistmas is a slime kit that smells like ice cream and a LOL kit. Please?
Love,
Elyza
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer Fly? How old are you? I have been good this year because I help my dad check turkeys every night. I want 10,000 dollars and a xbox one and a tv. Thank you for Chistmas every year for Kids everywhere.
Love,
Tommy L.
Dear Santa,
How does Mrs. Claus make her cookies? I have been good because I help around the farm. I want a youtube camera, a Blinger, and a ScuffaLuv. Please and thank you.
Love,
Jacee M.
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? I have been good this year. Can you please bring me lots and lots of legos, stuffed animals, and a farm set? Thank you for bringing me toys.
Love,
Alex J.
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I have been good by saying thank you. I want bull riding gear, also a bull riding toy chute and bull riding figures and bull figures, a book called Smile and a bull riding book. Thank you for the gifts.
Love,
Brayden B.
Dear Santa,
How do the reinder fly? I have been good this yaer because I listen to my mom, dad, and teachers. What I want for Chistmas is an IphoneXr, a new tablet, slime supplies and a box of slime supplies. Thank you Santa for giving us gifts.
Love,
Liliana
Dear Santa,
I have not been perfect, but I’ve been good because I help my mom with Haby. I want a tablet and an IPhone. How do your reindeer fly? How do you get around the whole world in one night?
Love,
Brighton
Dear Santa,
Does your sleigh need gas? I been Kind of good this year because I take care of my baby brother for my mom. I would like an art kit and it would be nice to let my family have what they want. Thank you.
Love,
Noely
Dear Santa,
How old is Rudolf? I have been kind of good this year because I have been fighting with my brothers. I want hairdorables for Christmas some slime, and some flarp putty, and an on boxy. Thank you for bringing everyone presents. P.S. Have you had any new reindeer?
Love,
Harper C.
Dear Santa,
Are reindeer real? Are you fat? I’ve been good this year because I care about other people. I want peanut butter for Christmas! Thank you for the gifts.
Love,
Simeon
Dear Santa,
Why do you have flying raindeer? I have been kind of good because I help my family. What I want for a present is an American girl doll. Thank you.
Love,
Brooklyn B.
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookie do you like? I haven’t been perfect but I think I have been good. This year I want a Myla. Thank you for the gifts.
Love,
Annalee
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I want to ask you how are the elves and reindeer doing? This Christmas I have been good because I am nice to my sisters. I want LOLs and cowboy boots for Christmas.
Love,
Emma W.
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite reindeer? I have been pretty good but I fight a little bit. What I want for Christmas is a Nintendo Switch. Thank you! P.S. Put a little something extra in there.
Love,
Reese