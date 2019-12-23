Schaller-Crestland Elementary

Dear Santa,

How can your reindeer fly? I have been good because I have been good to my sister. Can I have a sonic toy and a Larva Ranger toy? Thank you for the toys!

Love,

Samuel

Dear Santa,

How do you fly around the world in one night? I have not been Perfect but I’ve been good. What I want for Chistmas is a slime kit that smells like ice cream and a LOL kit. Please?

Love,

Elyza

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer Fly? How old are you? I have been good this year because I help my dad check turkeys every night. I want 10,000 dollars and a xbox one and a tv. Thank you for Chistmas every year for Kids everywhere.

Love,

Tommy L.

Dear Santa,

How does Mrs. Claus make her cookies? I have been good because I help around the farm. I want a youtube camera, a Blinger, and a ScuffaLuv. Please and thank you.

Love,

Jacee M.

Dear Santa,