Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Ms. Hodge

Jules J.

Hi Santa. Do you know my elf Fanner? Any ways how old are you? I am 8. My b-day was Dec 7th. I really, really want a hoverboard and I really want an IPAD or and I Pod.

Harper H.

Hello. How are your reindeer doing? I would like a skateboard a swishy and a pet bunny. What are you doing on Christmas? Is it fun on the sleigh?

Easton H.

Hi. How are the reindeer? How are you? How are the elves? How is Mrs. Claus. I don’t know if I was good or naughty. If I was good here is my list. I want a mini motorcycle, legos, a big candy bar, a snow globe of you, games, the Grinch slime, hover board, and real earrings.

Karlee H.

I love you Santa! Can I have presents if I am good? Will I see you in the sky for Christmas? I want a Friday the 13 part 2 fox . I also want to stay in my uncles house. Happy holidays Santa!

Kenny G.

Hi Santa! How are your elves? I hope I will get lots of presents and I am listing a lot! But of course, coal! I hope Mrs. Claus is okay too. How much presents have you made in total? Also how are your reindeer?

Braedyn G.