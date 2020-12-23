Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Ms. Hodge

The following letters to Santa are from Ms. Hodge's second grade class at SBL PRIMARY.
DEAR Santa:
Merry Christmas santa! I hope you have a good Christmas handing out the presents. How old are you? For Christmas I want a slime set. I also want a computer. Thank you so much for everything you do!
Kenna W.
Dear Santa
How are your reindeer? Please bring me legos.
Love
Jermiah v.
Hi.
I want you to give my brother BB gun bullets. What games do the reindeer like to play? I want a venom toy. Am I on the naughty list? How have the elves been at the North Pole?
Dawson W.
Hello Santa and Mrs. Claus!
Does Rudolph still have a red nose? When is my elf going to come? For Christmas I want a Vare LOL. I also want a make-up set please. Merry Christmas!
Alivia T.
Hi. How are you? I want an LOL. I want a Barbie, too. We will leave out cookies and milk.
Zaylie R.
Hi. How are the elves? How are you? I hope you have a good Christmas. You are lucky with the elves. How much presents do you have to deliver?
Tayann P.
How are your reindeer? I hope they are good. What I what for Christmas is a hoverboard. I have been good. I want a snow cone maker for Christmas. I want an mcsquare kit. I want some bows, Christmas books and a star for the top of my tree.
Maddy O.
Hi. How are you? This Christmas I would like friendship braelets. I have a question. How are the reindeer? How’s Mrs. Claus? I want my family to be happy! I hope you have a great Christmas.
Raylee m.
I want shoes. Are you doinging good Santa? Is Elfie and glitter doing good too? How is Miss Claus doing? I want a ball. I want sweat shirts, too.
Talen M.
Hello. How is Mrs. Claus? How are the elves too? How are the reindeer too? I have been nice. For Christmas can I have some slime? Can I have a fortune cookies toy too?
Brielle M.
How are the reindeer? Is it true you go all around the world in one night? Have I been good this year? This year I am hoping you will bring me a new IPAD. I also would like any football stuff. As always I will have your favorite drinks and cookies ready for you.
Brayon K.
Hi Santa. How are the elves and the reideer? Here is what I want: whistle, a staff like malifiscent, snow globe, and a real horse, a pointer glove and a microphone, science stuff, a real bow and arrow, costumes a calenadar, a desk computer, a white board marker and a tealcamera.
Jules J.
Hi Santa. Do you know my elf Fanner? Any ways how old are you? I am 8. My b-day was Dec 7th. I really, really want a hoverboard and I really want an IPAD or and I Pod.
Harper H.
Hello. How are your reindeer doing? I would like a skateboard a swishy and a pet bunny. What are you doing on Christmas? Is it fun on the sleigh?
Easton H.
Hi. How are the reindeer? How are you? How are the elves? How is Mrs. Claus. I don’t know if I was good or naughty. If I was good here is my list. I want a mini motorcycle, legos, a big candy bar, a snow globe of you, games, the Grinch slime, hover board, and real earrings.
Karlee H.
I love you Santa! Can I have presents if I am good? Will I see you in the sky for Christmas? I want a Friday the 13 part 2 fox . I also want to stay in my uncles house. Happy holidays Santa!
Kenny G.
Hi Santa! How are your elves? I hope I will get lots of presents and I am listing a lot! But of course, coal! I hope Mrs. Claus is okay too. How much presents have you made in total? Also how are your reindeer?
Braedyn G.
I want a big RC Car. How are the reindeer? I want to know when the elves are going to my home. I want a Nebraska helmet.
Blake G.
Hi! I would like an IPhone 12 Pro Max. I’d like a PS5. How are you? I would like 10,000 more nerf guns. Can you give me and Kevin two new games? I would like a Razor Scooter. I’d like new brothers. I would like air pods.
Miles F.
Can you bring a lot of presents? How are you? How are your reindeer? Can you bring a video game? How is Mrs. Claus?
Blaine F.
Hi Santa. What kind of cookies do you like? I want a Pac Man Game for Christmas.
Brian E.