Sergeant Bluff-Luton Lieber

The following Santa letters are from Mrs. Lieber's class at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Dear Santa

How are you and your wife? I have ben so good in school. I have ben nice, well I tried. Can I please have a hoverboard? Just make sure you can find the milk and cookies.

Love

Brianna

Dear Santa!

How are u and your elrs? I trid to be very god. I lrn a lot uv wrk at school. For Cristmis I wod like a rabo cosord. Thack you for delivirring presents. Do you wot strawberry or wit milk or coclit milc?

Love

Lakeley!

Dear Santa,

I don’t know if I was nick or not but, im pretty sure that I was nice. How are your raindeer doing? Heres what I want to know. After all. How are you going though? I want to know how your sleigh is going. Santa I hope you have a very jolly Christmas! I would like 4 cents, toy story movie. And 400 packeges of foam.

Raylan L.

Dear Santa,