Sergeant Bluff-Luton Lieber

The following Santa letters are from Mrs. Lieber's class at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Dear Santa

How are you and your wife? I have ben so good in school. I have ben nice, well I tried. Can I please have a hoverboard? Just make sure you can find the milk and cookies.

Love

Brianna

Dear Santa!

How are u and your elrs? I trid to be very god. I lrn a lot uv wrk at school. For Cristmis I wod like a rabo cosord. Thack you for delivirring presents. Do you wot strawberry or wit milk or coclit milc?

Love

Lakeley!

Dear Santa,

I don’t know if I was nick or not but, im pretty sure that I was nice. How are your raindeer doing? Heres what I want to know. After all. How are you going though? I want to know how your sleigh is going. Santa I hope you have a very jolly Christmas! I would like 4 cents, toy story movie. And 400 packeges of foam.

Raylan L.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? What I want for Christmas I want four American Girl Dolls, a new watch, a mini cleaning set. Watch out for reindeer food and cokes and milk in my kitchen.

Love

Hope

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa how are you doing? I have been my best this year. This year for Christmas I want a remote control plane. Watch out for milk and cookies.

From

Andrew

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been very good. I want a PS5, Fort Night, Super Smash Bros. Do you want soy milk or normal milk? Stroberry or choklit?

From

Bentle

Dear Santa,

How are you and your wife? This year I hav e been good. I want a L.O.L Re-Mix Doll. Please bring my brother a rescue bot toy and bring sister ten ponies.

Love

Emmak

Dear Santa,

How are you and your wife? I hope you and the reindeer are doing good. I would like some mini brands. I would also like Hatchmal Pixie Flyer and Legos also Barbies. I hope you watch out for milk and cookies.

Love

Leah

Dear Santa,

I have been the best I could be. The elfs are funny. Can I please have a PS5 for Christmas? Thank you.

Love

Joshua

Dear Santa,

How are you and your wife? This year I was greatful. I would like a computer for Chismas please!

p.s. have a great flight!

From Kaayon

Dear Santa,

I just want my family to have a nice Christmas. Are you and your wife? For Christmas I want a LOL o.m.g. Doll. The end

From

Allison R.

Dear Santa,

How are you and your wife? What kind of milk would you like, white mile or brown milk? And I was really good. I would like a L.O.L. Doll and Barbies and O.M.G. Doll

Love

Hailey

Dear Santa,

I tried to be the best I could be. How are your reindeer? Thank you for giving us givs. I want a PS5.

Love

Jordn K.

Dear Santa,

How are you and your wife? Are your rain deer doing good? I have ben trying to be good. I have been doing really good in school. For Cristmas I would like a Nintendo Switch, a treasure chest with fake diamonds, sith trooper costume, sith troper nerf gun, hoverboard, minecraft lego set with two dragons, and I-Phone 12. Please.

P.S. when is your b-day?

From

Landen

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa,

How are you doing in the north pole? I have trried to be as good as I can. Have a good Christmas. Santa I want legos and call of duty gise.

Love

Konnor

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL Doll surprise and my wish is to get my puppy back. But that’s not all, I wish for highheels, but my dad said no, so thank you Santa.

From

Olyviah

Dear Santa,

H are you and Mrs. Claus? I’ve been good this year. I would like LOL’s and Barbies and baby dolls and real life pets. Watch out for cookies and milk!

Love

Bryelle

Dear Santa,

I want a baby alive. O.M.G. doll and a boy Barbie.

From

Rebella

Dear Santa,

How are you? I wont a PS5 and iphone 12 pro, ten v-bucks cards. Thank you. I love you Santa. I hope people around the world get anything they want.

Love

Easton

Dear Santa,

How are you and your wife? This year I have not been the best, but I’m trying. I want every thing! I want a new video game. Have a good Christmas.

Love

Kollin

Dear Santa,

I am so excited for Christmas! How do the elves move in the houses? For Christmas I want a make-up set form my Barbie. I want an American Girl Doll. Happy Christmas!

Izzy S

