Sergeant Bluff-Luton Lieber

The following Santa letters are from Mrs. Lieber's class at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Dear Santa
How are you and your wife? I have ben so good in school. I have ben nice, well I tried. Can I please have a hoverboard? Just make sure you can find the milk and cookies.
Love
Brianna
Dear Santa!
How are u and your elrs? I trid to be very god. I lrn a lot uv wrk at school. For Cristmis I wod like a rabo cosord. Thack you for delivirring presents. Do you wot strawberry or wit milk or coclit milc?
Love
Lakeley!
Dear Santa,
I don’t know if I was nick or not but, im pretty sure that I was nice. How are your raindeer doing? Heres what I want to know. After all. How are you going though? I want to know how your sleigh is going. Santa I hope you have a very jolly Christmas! I would like 4 cents, toy story movie. And 400 packeges of foam.
Raylan L.
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? What I want for Christmas I want four American Girl Dolls, a new watch, a mini cleaning set. Watch out for reindeer food and cokes and milk in my kitchen.
Love
Hope
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa how are you doing? I have been my best this year. This year for Christmas I want a remote control plane. Watch out for milk and cookies.
From
Andrew
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been very good. I want a PS5, Fort Night, Super Smash Bros. Do you want soy milk or normal milk? Stroberry or choklit?
From
Bentle
Dear Santa,
How are you and your wife? This year I hav e been good. I want a L.O.L Re-Mix Doll. Please bring my brother a rescue bot toy and bring sister ten ponies.
Love
Emmak
Dear Santa,
How are you and your wife? I hope you and the reindeer are doing good. I would like some mini brands. I would also like Hatchmal Pixie Flyer and Legos also Barbies. I hope you watch out for milk and cookies.
Love
Leah
Dear Santa,
I have been the best I could be. The elfs are funny. Can I please have a PS5 for Christmas? Thank you.
Love
Joshua
Dear Santa,
How are you and your wife? This year I was greatful. I would like a computer for Chismas please!
p.s. have a great flight!
From Kaayon
Dear Santa,
I just want my family to have a nice Christmas. Are you and your wife? For Christmas I want a LOL o.m.g. Doll. The end
From
Allison R.
Dear Santa,
How are you and your wife? What kind of milk would you like, white mile or brown milk? And I was really good. I would like a L.O.L. Doll and Barbies and O.M.G. Doll
Love
Hailey
Dear Santa,
I tried to be the best I could be. How are your reindeer? Thank you for giving us givs. I want a PS5.
Love
Jordn K.
Dear Santa,
How are you and your wife? Are your rain deer doing good? I have ben trying to be good. I have been doing really good in school. For Cristmas I would like a Nintendo Switch, a treasure chest with fake diamonds, sith trooper costume, sith troper nerf gun, hoverboard, minecraft lego set with two dragons, and I-Phone 12. Please.
P.S. when is your b-day?
From
Landen
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa,
How are you doing in the north pole? I have trried to be as good as I can. Have a good Christmas. Santa I want legos and call of duty gise.
Love
Konnor
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL Doll surprise and my wish is to get my puppy back. But that’s not all, I wish for highheels, but my dad said no, so thank you Santa.
From
Olyviah
Dear Santa,
H are you and Mrs. Claus? I’ve been good this year. I would like LOL’s and Barbies and baby dolls and real life pets. Watch out for cookies and milk!
Love
Bryelle
Dear Santa,
I want a baby alive. O.M.G. doll and a boy Barbie.
From
Rebella
Dear Santa,
How are you? I wont a PS5 and iphone 12 pro, ten v-bucks cards. Thank you. I love you Santa. I hope people around the world get anything they want.
Love
Easton
Dear Santa,
How are you and your wife? This year I have not been the best, but I’m trying. I want every thing! I want a new video game. Have a good Christmas.
Love
Kollin
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for Christmas! How do the elves move in the houses? For Christmas I want a make-up set form my Barbie. I want an American Girl Doll. Happy Christmas!
Izzy S