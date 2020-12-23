Sergeant Bluff-Luton Mr Beaver

The following letters are from Mr. Beaver's second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus and rudollp the red noz reiner and dasher, dancer, prance vixen comet cupit donner blitzen. Merry Christma and I would like a Noteddoshrish and nineynine sims legos.
From
Serenity G.
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing? Are dasher, dancer, prance, vixen, commit, cupid, donner, blitz, jrudolf real? I might leave treats. I want a PS4 for Christmas and a remote control helicopter.
Chase
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been nice most of the time. For Christmas I would like a shotgun and a dog. Can you bring my papa badges for his uniform? I will leave out cookies and milk for you!
From
Tanner
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I have been good most of the time. For Christmas I would like a hunting vest and fishing bibs and a hunting vest for Benny. I will give you coca cola and cookies.
From
Schafer
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are the elves busy? Here are some things I’d like for Christmas. A skateboard and a remote control car, hatchimal blanket, and dogman book. Please bring my sister a hatchamal. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer.
From
Kaitlyn
Dear Samta.
How are your reindeer? I have been good this year! For Christmas this year I would like for my dogs to have a good birthday and fuses for my four wheeler. My brother would like more games for his PS4. I will leave out snacks for you and your reindeer!
Toby
Dear Santa,
Are you and your elves busy? I have been kind of good. For Christmas I would like toys and games. Please bring my mom a new blanket. I will leave cookies and milk out for you and carrots for the reindeer.
From
Koller
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I have been good most of the year! For Christmas I would like a new phone and new game for my Nintendo Switch. Please bring my baby cousin some diapers! I will leave out some milk and cookies for you and some treats for your reindeer.
Tristen
Hello Santa,
How are you doing? I would like a toy car!
Love
Hailey L.
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs Claus making cookies for you? I have been good most of the time. For Christmas I would like a BB gun and a pocket knife. Please bring Chester a bone. I will make cookies just for you.
From
Grayson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good for most of the year. For Christmas I would like a big lego set and a remote control car. Please bring my cat, Taco a climbing post. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer.
From
Ereston
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I have been very good this year! For Christmas I would like new headphones and markers. For my grandpas cat Snikers, I want to get her a bed. I will leave cookies for you and carrots for the randeer. How is Mrs. Claus doing?
From Nora
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I have been good most of the time. For Christmas, I would lik new clothes and some new make-up. Please bring penny a new toy? I will leave cookies for you Santa!
From
Jayla
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer being good this year? I have been good most of the time. For Christmas I would like a science kit and a fake make-up set. Ples bring Dexter a necklace with him birth stone on it. I will leve cookies for you!
From
Kenzie
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolf and real reindeer? I have been good a lot. For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch and a candy cane. Please bring my little brother a blip toy. I will leave treats for your reindeer.
Love
Hailey
Dear Santa,
How are Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, donner, Blitzen and Ruodolf? For Christmas I would like a skateboard and another WWE Action Fiaurel. Will you please bring my mom and dad a new bike.
From
Brady
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, am I on the nice list this year? How are Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixin, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, Rudolf? Merry Christmas! I want dogman Dockes and a dog bed for Mia and Axel.
From
Donnie S.
Dear Santa,
I have cookies for you. How are you raindeers? I like my puppy! Is your sleigh cool? I hope yea give us a lot of presents.
From Sebastian A.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I have been good most of the time. For Christmas I would like a Elton John Costume and a PS5. Will you bring my brother a mini fridge? There will be treats for you and the reindeer! Say “Hi” to Rudolf for me!
From
Kaulin
Dear Santa,
How are you doing and are you being safe this year? I have good a lot this year. For Christmas I would like a lot of lego’s and books. Please bring my mom a new phone. I will leave treats for the reindeer and candy canes for you and Mrs. Claus.
From
Ayden W.
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I haven’t ben to good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby grows up and slim. Pleas bring cat toys for mowy. I will leev candy cans and cookes for you and the raindeer.