Sergeant Bluff-Luton Mr Beaver

Schafer

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Are the elves busy? Here are some things I’d like for Christmas. A skateboard and a remote control car, hatchimal blanket, and dogman book. Please bring my sister a hatchamal. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer.

From

Kaitlyn

Dear Samta.

How are your reindeer? I have been good this year! For Christmas this year I would like for my dogs to have a good birthday and fuses for my four wheeler. My brother would like more games for his PS4. I will leave out snacks for you and your reindeer!

Toby

Dear Santa,

Are you and your elves busy? I have been kind of good. For Christmas I would like toys and games. Please bring my mom a new blanket. I will leave cookies and milk out for you and carrots for the reindeer.

From

Koller

Dear Santa,