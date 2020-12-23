Sergeant Bluff-Luton Mrs. Wegner

The following Santa Letters are from Mrs. Wegner's second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Dear Santa,

How have you been? My name is Scarlett H. I love Christmas! Merry Christmas! Please get me some Barbies. I want Christmas games, and make-up and some sparckle bows, and a puppy, and a camera, and I want a computer and a colonng notebook, and a LOL’s and some candy, and some dressed and some colorful pants, and some jewelry.

From Scarlett H.

Dear Santa,

Harper. How has Rudolph been? I would like an American Girl doll and a loft bed. I will also like highheels for me to wear with straps that are purple and sparkly pink glitter. How are you? What is your favorite color? What is your favorite dog type? Can I have a purple mirror for my mom? Can I have a rainbow sweat shirt? Can I have a globe? Can I have a art kit? Can my sis have a bunny? Do you like animals? I do. One more thing I like is games.

From Harper

Dear Santa,