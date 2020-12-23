Sergeant Bluff-Luton Mrs. Wegner

The following Santa Letters are from Mrs. Wegner's second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? My name is Scarlett H. I love Christmas! Merry Christmas! Please get me some Barbies. I want Christmas games, and make-up and some sparckle bows, and a puppy, and a camera, and I want a computer and a colonng notebook, and a LOL’s and some candy, and some dressed and some colorful pants, and some jewelry.
From Scarlett H.
Dear Santa,
Harper. How has Rudolph been? I would like an American Girl doll and a loft bed. I will also like highheels for me to wear with straps that are purple and sparkly pink glitter. How are you? What is your favorite color? What is your favorite dog type? Can I have a purple mirror for my mom? Can I have a rainbow sweat shirt? Can I have a globe? Can I have a art kit? Can my sis have a bunny? Do you like animals? I do. One more thing I like is games.
From Harper
Dear Santa,
My name is Brock B. Thank you for giving me a 3ds last year. This year I would like a PS5. I was wandering what your favorite kind of cookies are? I would also like a hydva Fiask, glow in the dark neckace and Jordan the shoes, and GTA- the game. Also a drone with a camera.
From your friend
Brock B.
Dear Santa,
I am u years old. How old are you? I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas, a dirt bike, a machine cash thing, Jordan shoes, a basket ball, a madden 21. This year I’ve been a little bad with my brother and mostly I good.
From
Kollin H.
Dear Santa,
I want a pink camera and a American girl with dog, big LOL doll baby. For the camera I want paper film the shape of a square.
Jennifer T.
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a PS5 and a Nintendo Switch and a cake and new dude shoes and a pet snake and a new dirt bike gear and a new helment? Oh, my name is Bentley B.
Dear Santa,
Can I have the PS5 for me and my dad? Can I have a Barbie Dream house, crystal flyer, bunny and bunny cage and bunny food? I have been good and so has my sister. Can I have a VR?
From
Clarire M.
Dear Santa,
My mom works hard. Please help her please. Can I have a LOL Doll? I really want this. Can I have a real pupy? I am kind of naughty. Can I have a squeaky dog toy?
From
Alexa R.
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like these toys: a new baby elf that I can touch (An African-American Girl). Also a Nintendo Switch in my stocking. Please please? Thank you very much. I would also like these: rocket shooter, hydro flask, hey dude shoes, real chiefs football outfit, cheify football pads, chiefs football pants, chiefs football helment, chiefs football cleats, chiefs football jersey. Madden on my Nintendo, a drome, candy dispenser, a real dog in a box with holes (kind Labrador retriever) I live in Sergant Bluff. How are you doing? Did you get the note for warrior?
From
Leyton R.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are felening good. Last year I had a really good Christmas but this year I would like a Barbie Dream Camper and some American Girl Doll stuff. And a Barbie car. One more thing I want my family to have a good Christmas and you too.
Love
Emersyn W.
Dear Santa,
My name is Quinn W. How are you doing? I would like a crystal flyer please. Merry Christmas! Can you bring some treats for my puppy? Thank you sooo much! Can I have some “our generation.” I love you! Can I also have the school from our generations?
From
Quinn W.
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason. I go to school at Sergeant Bluff but I live in Lawton. Santa can you get me a football?
From
Mason S.
Dear Santa,
Are elfs on the sheves real? I have good this year. I would like a PS5, big dog toys for my dog, vbuxs, infinity gaualet globe, milk bone for my dog. Wolverine’s claw. I hope you are not sick. I was good because I didn’t be mean.
From
Maxton Z.
Dear Santa,
What do the reindeer like to eat? I want nike white outs, a skateboard, and for my cat solmon dinre. How are you Santa? I hope your are healthy. I have been good. Also a PS5 for Jay.
From
Alex E.
Dear Santa,
I want a real PS5. I want a real necklace. And I want a DS3. I want a X-box series X. My name is Ben. I am 7 years old. I am pretty good. How are you?
From
Ben E.
Dear Santa,
Can I have a PS5, Jordans, and Madden 21? How are you Santa? I have been good this year.
From
Greyson H.
Dear Santa,
Hi. This year I would like an Xbox, and a Nintendo Switch, dudes the shoes, I have been a good kid and I want Madden 21 and the fattest elephant and sky jordans.
From your friend
Trey V.
Dear Santa,
I have been very good except that I might have knocked over a vase, but I said I am sorry. I am 7. I want a crystal flyer, Barbie Dream House, and a necklace! My dog Tulip so good! Can you get her something. I would like a PS5. I also want an American Girl Doll and a puppy for Tulip a real one just for Tulip.
From
Monroe B.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! What are you doing? For Christmas I want: love, yetig, globe, crystal flyer,. Santa I want my dogs to get milk bones 3 of them. Can I get also an American Girl Doll. A lab puppie. I love you Santa.
From
Charlotte M.
Dear Santa,