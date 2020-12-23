Sergeant Bluff-Luton Ms. Weeks

The following Santa letters are from Ms. Weeks' second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me the fish night light but sinse I have the light up clock I don’t need it. I could use it for Ace my baby brother. Also thank you for the lego sets. Can I have to or three lego sets? Please? Also have you been telling freddy good spots? He has been hiding good these days. One more question, are you still you are comfortable giving like 12,000 presents each year? Sorry the first page is upsidown.
Your friend
Tessa
Dear Santa,
I am going to give you a big set of paper with what I want for Christmas. I want a big stuffled animal. This Christmas I want the PS5.
Sincerely
Brady
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving gifts to people and giving joy to the people who live everywhere! You make people happy you are the best! I have two questions, do elves blink? Everytime I look at JOJO she can’t blink. Merry Christmas!
Love Olivia
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5 and a Nintendo and a phone and a Xbox control. How does Santa go down the chiminey? How do the eelfs make the toys?
Sincerely
Jamar
Dear Santa Claus,
How old do you turn my guess in-fin-it-ty? And are you my grandpa because he thinks he is Santa? For holloween he was Santa too! So I would like some legos and L-o-L dolls. Please do you know candlewood and Sara Key? They are 3 and 5! How do you get to every house?
Love Clara J.
Dear Santa,
You are the best? I want to see you. For Christmas I want a stuffed unicorn. A doll house and the corona to go away. I want a toy potato. I like you so much you are the best.
Love
Gracie
Dear Santa,
Thank you for brging toys to kid and to me like the nyntendo swich please bring me a PS5 PS4 PS1.
Your Friend
Gabe G.
Dear Santa
Thank you for the elef. Do your reindeer really Poo. I want nurf guns please. I am your best friend. Is your friend the elf?
Sincerely
Ryan
Dear Santa
For Chrismes I want a phone, a computer, slime, rings, a fake Rudolph, a fake blizen plese. Why do you have elfs? A puppy. Thank you santa for sending skittles.
Love
Madison
I love you Santa and Skittles
Hi Santa,
Thank you for brining us toys. Hi elf thank for making the toys. Santa I know when you are comeing. Santa I want for Cristmas a box a slime. Santa say to the elf hi. Santa how can you eat all that candy?
Love Alexa
Dear Santa,
Can you send me a elf. Can you give a dirtbike? And a habvbod and give me a 7 year old and.
Sincerely
Atem
Thank you Santa!
Dear Santa,
I want 16 mor big pokemon cat ds. I want the battle past in forth night. I want all of the skin venom with all of the tipes of the skin venom. I want all of the locked emotes of the battle past from last season.
Sincerely
Micah Jo Harms
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving us presents. I would like a Barbie Camper that you can put yourself in it and aso in the back there is a little kitchen.
I love you Santa
Jetta
Dear Santa,
I have a few questions how do you not get hurt is it dangerous? How do you be so quiet? I wold like a rc car with all wheels move and with all wheels turn? I want a dirt bike for 8 years old please?
Sincerely
Haseeb
Dear Santa,
I want a dog. I want baby nova legos. I want a start waks darth vader lego. Why do you com into the chimney? Why do you like cookies? Thank you for giving me toys.
Sincerely
Jaxon M.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts you give me every year. Please can you give me choclate. I would please also like legos. Have you every got a gift before? Has anyone ever seen you before?
Your Friend
Bella
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the things you got me. Im so thankful I want a camera, slime, markes, and a laptop. That is what im thinkins of for right now. I like my elf?
Love
Gemma
Dear Santa,
Thanks for that TV that you got me. I don’t really have any thing on my mind right now but I’ll probably leave a note. Do you think you can get Jello a bag of dog treats? Do you really look like the Santa from Chrismis covmieies?
Sincerely
Briton
Dear Santa
Thank you for giving me the ROKU TV. This Christmas can you give me the PS5. Also new Dirt Bike goggles. Thank you.
Sincerely
Noah
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the pop it was good. Wear is my elf I miss him? Do you like peanut butter balls? I want a slime kit. I want you to get baby clothes for my charactered teacher. I want a chocolate bar.
Your friend
Lexus