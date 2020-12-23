Sergeant Bluff-Luton Ms. Weeks

The following Santa letters are from Ms. Weeks' second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me the fish night light but sinse I have the light up clock I don’t need it. I could use it for Ace my baby brother. Also thank you for the lego sets. Can I have to or three lego sets? Please? Also have you been telling freddy good spots? He has been hiding good these days. One more question, are you still you are comfortable giving like 12,000 presents each year? Sorry the first page is upsidown.

Your friend

Tessa

Dear Santa,

I am going to give you a big set of paper with what I want for Christmas. I want a big stuffled animal. This Christmas I want the PS5.

Sincerely

Brady

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving gifts to people and giving joy to the people who live everywhere! You make people happy you are the best! I have two questions, do elves blink? Everytime I look at JOJO she can’t blink. Merry Christmas!

Love Olivia

Dear Santa,