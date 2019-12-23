Sergeant Bluff-Luton

The following letters are from Mrs. Lieber’s 2nd Graders Sergeant Bluff Primary
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’m good! What are the reindeer’s names? How are you elfs and how many are there? How do you go around the whole world in 10 hours? How many toys do you deliver? Thank you for all the things you deliver! I would want a hover board.
Love,
Cadence H.
Dear Santa,
How have you been. Thank you for my Lego super villain game. These are What I want for Christmis! The brain in Klhindof a Big Deal! Super Mario Makr2! Splattoon2! And minecraft story mode.
Love,
Bentley H.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Blaww is Ruadolph and the reindeer? Thanks for the presents last year. I want a sword, shield and armor. Thanks for Responding.
Love,
Sam L.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I really wont a family game. I really wont a computer. I really wont an ipad. I really wont a laptop. I really wont slime. I’ve been good!
Love,
Heli C.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Thank you for all the presents. I want a doll house. I want a iphone II. I am nice. I also want a computer. I was nice this year!
Love,
Laura S.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? How are you Reindeer and Rudolph? Thank you for all the candy and telling my mom and dad that I wanted a tablet. I have been really good. I want an iPhone, IPad, IPod, computer, clothes, and LOL dolls.
Love,
Kennadee V.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I want a hoverboad for Chistmas and thanks for the Doll for last Chistmas. Tell Mrs. Claus hi for me. I’ve been good this year! Hope, you give my friends good presents. Bye!
Love,
Nyabol C.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you and Mrs. Claus are fine. Thank you for the gifts last year. I have been very good this year. I would like a Computer, Baby Alive, American girl doll and a Lol surprise.
Love,
Imani W.
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. Thank you for the basketball hoop last year. I wish for a Madden 20, Patriots football and a Lego football field this year. Do you have a underground house? Have a great year!
Love,
Kendal B.
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you for the slippers. I really like them. I have been a little good and a little naughty. I want a new coat for Christmas and I want some new soap and a new Blanket and a new pillow, please. I hope you have a very nice Christmas.
Love,
Kenley S.
Dear Santa,
I like your glasses. Can I have a dirt bike? I want pop rocks. I want a Nintendos wifi switch. I want a happier dad.
Love,
Nate R.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I hope I see you in my living room. I am hoping to get four things. 1. Sonic Monopoly. 2. Volcano experiment. 3. Dinosaur experiment. 4. Operation. How are the elfs and reindeer? I have been pretty good and pretty bad. Happy Christmas!
Love,
Lilman W.
Dear Santa,
How are you and your elves? I am good. I have Been Kind of good. When I am around Brooklyn I am mean because she is mean. I really want Brooklyn to be Nicer. I want a L.OL.H.O.M.G. doll and a IPhoneII. Thank you for every present last year. You friend,
Love,
Kennedy R.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are good. Next Christmas I want the monkey goojitso and the Shark goojitso. Thank you for a little bit of coal and the Nintendo.
Love,
Nathan S.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Thak you for the unicorn Stuffing. How is Rudolph? Hey Santa, are you real or Not real? I want my mom and my dad to be happy.
Love,
Alexus P.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? How are your reindeer? Hows Mrs. Claus? How is your job going? I have been a little good and a little bad. I want a PS4 for Christmas. Please and thank you. I also want a Nintendo switch, please and thank you. I want Mario odyessy, and splatoon. Please and thank you!
Love,
Chandler M.
Dear Santa,
How have you been working to get all those kids what they want? Thanks for those headPhones since the other ones broke. This Christmas I would like a computer and I would like the game Slime Ranger. that means. Please give me a 14.44 PS4 card to buy it or get the disk for me. PS I’ve been good and I have a question how much year’s old are you
Love,
Arian D.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing me the LoL Surprise last year. How is Mrs. Claus? How is my elf on the shelf, Buddy? I been good this year. This year I am going to do an Advent calendar. This year I want LOL Surprise exclusive LOL.
Love,
Reese M.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Thank you for the stuff I got Last year. I hope I get a watch and a robot that helps find stuff and a Remote control bebe8.
Love,
Max M.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. I’ve been mostly nice. I want a Luigi’s Mansion game and a Nintendo Switch Lights.
Love,
Tobin W.
Dear Santa,
How you been? How’s Mrs. Claus and the elves? I hope you guys are ok. Can I get a hoverboard Please. Can I get a computer Please? That’s all.
Love,
Markyan McN.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am wonderful. Have you been naughty or nice? I have been nice. What will you want for Chistmas, Santa. Well, Santa, I will like Farmer Brown to make a duck not stay inside. I want a Wiiu and a hoverboard and a computer and an iPhone II.
Love,
Danta W.
The following letters are from Mrs. Week’s 2nd Graders Sergeant Bluff Primary
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing us gifts every year. Thank you for all you do every year for all the earth. I always am happy on Chrismas day. How are your reindeer? Does Rudolph’s nose still glow like a light bulb? Thank you for riding a very long way to give us lots of gifts, that we like. I would like it if you could make sure that everyone gets something for Christmas. could I please have craft things, LOL5, a notebook, and some e pencils.
Love,
Sophia C.
Dear Santa,
How do you get thru all of the houses in one night? How many rainders do you have? How old are you? Can I Please have a drtbite a 4-10, a 22, a 12 gauge, a kid size motorcycle and a remote control car. Can my Dad have a new Nike hat. Thank you for my presents.
Love,
Seth
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the toys and clothing. How old are you? I want an vc race car. How do you get your magic? I want 22, and 4ro gun. I want a new baseball bat! And some new football gear!
Love,
Hayden F.
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers Doing? Could I Please have these Things for Christmas: LPs, LOL, dog, cat,. Thank you for my presents last year.
Love,
Jocelyn
Dear Santa,
Have you been good? [check mark in a box] or [X in a box]. Thank you for giving me toys every Chistmas. IS Rodofe Real? Could I have: L.OL.S, O.M.g. LoL.s, tiny American Dolls, not the Big ones I would like the Fake Santa in the mall to be YOU! Please! Please! Please
Your Friend,
Alena G.
Dear Santa,
Could I please have these things for chrismas can I have pokemon cards and a pokemon binder Can I also have a nike hat. Can I also have some new shoes. Also can I have a watch that I can play games on and call people on. How old are you Santa? How many rain dear do you have. Also can I have a dirt bike. From Linkoln
Love,
Linkoln H.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. You have eight reindeer right? Where do you get all the toys at? Can I have pokemon cards, headphones, pokemon toys, Minecraft toys, and a roblox giftcard.
Love,
Hudson H.
Dear Santa,
Thank You for a lot of presents. I want a LOL I also want an IPOd. I want to ask you a question. How did Rudolph get his red nose I rille want a Phone. Could I Please have these things for Christmas.
Love,
Sophia J.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for being so nice. I wish I could have 100 Pick me Pops. I also want 100 LOL’s and My Little Ponies. Is Rudolph feeling ready to deliver presents? Is Rudolph real?
Love,
Maranda K.
Dear Santa,
I want some Yezys Supremes. I also want a IPhone II and some airpods. Also can I have a macbook Pro. I want a lot of Dogman books and some gold chains. I also want a dirt bike. I also want CaPtinodor pants books. All the books. I also want some art supplies also I want my own POOL Stick and my own darts. I also I want Nike air max I want Gucci shoes thank you for the Presents.
Love,
Connor K.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving all the kids around the world presents. Can I Please have a dirt bike for Christmas. How many elf’s do you have? How do you get all the Presents?
Love,
Reece 12
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the years past gifts. I have 2 questiones How is the wether and rainder? Can I have these few things for Christmas 1. Monkey bars. 2. Goglam nail stampers. 3. Camryn to listen 4. Lot’s of candey 5 Harry Pottrwand. Thank you for looking at my letter
Love,
Callea L.
Dear Santa,
Thank-you for giving me toys every year. This year for Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch. I would also like a dirtbike. How are the reindeer doing? How many cookies do you eat on Christmas night? Hope you have a great Christmas!
Love,
Hunter
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents that you gave us. Can I please have som rollerskates and a helmet. Is Rudolph a real reindeer? Can you get Halen some toys.
Love,
Leora M.
Dear Santa,
My name is Emily. I have been veary good. Thanck you for the presents. I will make a present for you. It’s at the cookies and milk. I have two questions… How is my Kindencerden elf doing? Can I please have an Elf on the shelf? Can it be a girl? Could I please have these thing for Christmas…Scruff-a-Loves (10 diferent kinds) [arrow] over LOL Surpris Bigger Surpris. Sprouts dolls some toys for my dog Rooger. Something for grama Lisa. A cat toy for my cat Scooder. A surprise present. Some art supplies and a couple more stuffed animals like Pig. The stufe. [arrow} over
Love,
Emily
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing us all those presets and cholick. How are all your Raindeer? Do you want cookies and milk? I will leave cookies and milk triey to buy Raindeer treats for your Reindeer. Can I please have a dirt bike?
Love,
Marshall P.
Dear Santa,
Are you watching me? Thank you for the presents last year. This year I want Zoob Builderz for Christmas this year. What kind of cookies do you like?
Love,
Jacob F.
Dear Santa,
How did Rudolph get his red nose? What do your raendeer like to eat? Thank you for the CLouths. Could I Please have a new LOL doll for Christmas and an Amairican doll?
Love,
Arianna P.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the presents. How old are your reindeer? How old are you? Can I have a tv? Can I please have a book?
Love,
Mason
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all of the toys and the clothes and, I have seen you flyimg your sleihg at nignt time. I want a I Phone II.
Love,
Aidan S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing presents. How many rain deer do you have? Could I please have these things for Christmas NFL football and a new bike.
Love,
Max S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for get me toys. Why do you have toys? Could I have these toys for Christmas? Hatching toothless RCG Air force bikes.
Love,
Jazzryien
The following letters are from Ms. Hodge’s 2nd Graders Sergeant Bluff Primary
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are the elves doing? For Christmas, I want a Nintendo switch. I will leave cookies and carrots out for you and the reindeer. I also want some Lego sets.
Love,
Lucas G.
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you Do you want cookies and milk? My favorite holiday is Christmas For Christmas I what slime and a live cat and a Real banny.
Love,
Kiya C.
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? How are the elves? How are the reindeer? One of the thigs I want for Christmas is a Lucky fortune toy. I want a Ukulele, please. How is the work shop?
Love,
Kendal B.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How are you Santa? How is Rudolph? I was so, so, so good So was my brother too. I want a cute puppy and the game GTa5. And a broncos football. Thank you Santa you are so, so, so nice!
Love,
Ahare R.
Dear Santa,
Hi. How is Mrs. Claus and how are the reindeer? Christmas is my favorite time of the year because all my family comes together. My family and I have a lot of Fun. I want to have an American Girl doll. The Second thing I want is a face painting Kit.
Love,
Addisyn H.
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are your reineer? How aer your elves doing at work? Am I on the good list thist year? I would like a pet that is cute.
Love,
Suzie K.
Dear Santa,
Hi. How are you? How is your reindeer? Have I been good or bad? How are elves? Christmas is almost here. I want a baby dog, , squishy, slime and a banny.
Love,
Sompoon B.
Dear Santa,
Hi. How are you? How are the elves? I was wanting some Legofriends and a computer and an American Girl doll and Hatchables. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Love,
Kate V.
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you? Do y want cookies and milk? How is Mrs. Claus? Am I on the good list or bad list?
I would like slime.
I would like a phone.
I would like clothes.
Love,
Sophie W.
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you? Is it cold up there in the North Pole? How is Mrs. Claus? This is what I want rollerskates and a car for 7 years old. I want my own real dog please.
Love,
Francia. R.
Dear Santa,
Hi. How are you? How is Rudolph today? What are you doing? Can I please have a skateboard, and video camera? How is Mrs. Clause today? Chismas is my favorite holiday.
Love,
Charles W.
Dear Santa,
Hi. How are you? How is Rudolph? How are the elves? Can you bing me an RC car and an elecrtic scooter? I want a Nerf gun and nerf bullets.
Love,
Jedryk V.
Dear Santa,
Hi. How are you? How are the elves and the reindeer and Angel? Is it below zero at the Noth Pole? Can I please have a Nebraska football set?
Love,
Will H.
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you? How are the elves and Mrs. Claus? For Christmas, I want a football and a basketball.
Love,
Niyant C.
Dear Santa,
Hello. How is Mrs. Claus? How is your workshop? I whiSh for an ipone II Pro max. and an Apocalypse City Lego Set and a wrestling medal holder.
Love,
Kohen C.
Dear Santa,
Hello. How is the North Pole? When will the elf come to our house? I want a warm blanket. I want a dog stuffed animal. I will leave cookies out for you. I want an American Girl doll.
Love,
Kinley W.
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you? How are your reindeer? How are your elves? My favorite holiday is Christmas. How is Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus? Have I been good? I want a cute pet dog nd a phone and a laptop.
Love,
Fernando C.
Dear Santa,
Hello How is RudolPh I am going to give you cookies and milk. Can I tell you my Christmas list? I want a pink fluffy bear and I want some slime please. I want a beanbag and a phone.
Love,
Sophia M.
Dear Santa,
Hi. How are you? How are your elves? Am I on the noughty list or the good list? Can I please have a phone? Can I have a tiny guitar? Can I please have a cat stuffed animal? Can I please have 2 megazords? Can I have a Pet Snake?
Love,
Jack H.
Dear Santa,
Hello. Can my sister have a toy panda? Can I have Some toy Penquins? Can I have a squishy penguin and panda? Can I have a penguin poster and panda poster?
Love,
Faye R.
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you. How are the reindeer? How is Rudolph? Here are threee Things I want for Christmas: a toy lomborghini, Dog Man books, and a Hot Weel sets.
Love,
Caleb R.
Dear Santa,
Hi. How are you? Can I have a phone for Christmas? How are the reindeers doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing How are your elves doing Can. You give me a 3 DS and a big nerf gun?
Love,
Lincoln B.
The following letters are from Mrs. Wegner’s 2nd Graders Sergeant Bluff Primary
Dear Santa,
I wood like a Phone, Please. I try to be good in school. I try to be helpful at scool. I really Want a Phone. I Want a taco blaster. I Wood also Like LOL’s Please. I’ve been good to everyone at my SChooL. I Love Rudolf. He is cute. Thank you for my cats. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Ione D.
Dear Santa,
My name is Elizabeth. I would like a toy dog. My brother has been good. We are doing good in school. I will be nice to my brother. I would like LOLs and a toy dog. I sleep in my basement and so does Gabe.
Love,
Elie S.
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Nintento-Switch and some Nintento switch games? I would also like Goo jits Zus, and a toy dinosaur, and some Nerf guns. How does your sled fly? I’ve accidentally said some bad words. I hope I’m on the nice list. How long does it take to make the toys?
Love,
Graham S.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? What I want for Christmas is some shoes. Can I have an LOL doll and a notebook?
Love,
Holly G.
Dear Santa,
How do you Stand the cold at the North Pole? I want a dog for Christmas and a green Nike sweater. I’ve been good this year because I helped my sister do homework. I also want a globe so I can find Southern Antarctica. I want a Nerf gun for Christmas too.
Love,
Mason A.
Dear Santa,
Can I have some Pokemon cards, some Hot Wheels and some rainbow fake guns?
Love,
Lucas K.
Dear Santa,
For Chistmas I would like a tablet. For my Mom: A shower kit. For my Dad a Fallout 4 decoratoin. For my brother: More dino toys. For Me: Some Rollerskates, barbie dolls, and some Fairy wings.
Love,
Lucy D.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good Kid I wude like a PS4, an Xbox, an ipod and a phone. I want my baby brother to get toys. How are you? I want my family to have the best Christmas!
Love,
Julian S.
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL and a dirtBike. I have been good this year. I want a rainbow top, a make-up set, a coloring set, and a Phone. Is it cold at the North pole? Thank you for every thing santa.
Love,
Khloee G.
Dear Santa,
I want a toy box of toy trucks.
Love,
Jack J.
Dear Santa,
Can I have a cat? My brother wants a dinosaur. My mom wants a neclas. My Dad wants a new car. Thank you. You are the Best. Thank you so much.
Love,
Mylee G.
Dear Santa,
I Want a Phone and PS4 and a real Pug. A Nerf Gun. And A Fortnight llama.
Love,
Tristan D.
Dear Santa,
Hola! Please give Berlynn a LOL camper. Please give Keady dog treats. Bjella would like a istax camera. I want pokemon figures, Schleich dragon figures, and the complete book of dragons. One time I Saw Rudolph’s Shiny red nose. I really want Silly String PLEASE‼!
Love,
Bode B.
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good. I would like a unicorn toy. (if you don’t mind.) I would also like a pet fish. (maybe you could get me some fish food too?) I hope you like sugar cookies because I will set some out. (and some carrots too!)
Love,
Bekah M.
P.S. I hope you know where my house is!
Dear Santa,
My name is Emma. I am moving to texas. I would like some Barbies.
Love,
Emma C.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me my fish last year. My name is Brynlee I am 7 years old. Merry Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus
Love,
Brynlee S.
Dear Santa,
I want a new Skateboard. And I want a dirt bike I want a real dog, And last, but not least, a lot of nerf Guns!
Love,
Dominic D.
Dear Santa,
I want a iPod. I have been good in the morning and I got a Glitter Globe. I want another Glitter Globe, 5 Glitter Globes, and can you get my brother some legos? Can you get my mom candles? And can you get my Dad a new Phone? Can you get my brother Dino sours? I hope I’m on the good list. Merry Christmas Santa Claus!
Love,
Kaydence J.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ben. I would like a Station Minecraft and Pokemon shirts.
Love,
Ben B.
Dear Santa,
I would a nerf gun, a beyblade set, a lot of pokemon cards, and 2 buckets (1 bucketful of launchers and 1 full of beyblades) and a stadium for beyblades only.
Love,
Zack M.
Dear Santa,
I want a real puppy. I am very good. I want a LOL. I want a fish. I want a bird.
Love,
Paige J.
The following letters are from Mr. Beaver’s 2nd Graders Sergeant Bluff Primary
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the rocket lego Ship. Are elves very good helpers? I want as much Pokemon cards as I can get! I want my family to have the best Christmas they ever had‼ I want my Sister to have a new IPad.
Love,
River
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Army tank! Is Rudolf really real? I would like fake money and millions of Army vehicles and Army men! Please! Will you bring Caleb some Hot Wheels?
Love,
Max R.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts last year! Is my elf crazy? May I have a hover board and a puppy? Can you bring jet a Christmas toy?
Love,
Nola L.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts you brought last year. Did the reindeer like the carrots? Can I have an Xbox, some nerf guns and a dog? Please bring my dog a toy.
Love,
Camden
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts! Is Rudolf. Real? I would like golden vike’s Also millions of fake money I would Also Like a pair of cool Beats!
Love,
Maurice
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts you brought last year! How are the reindeer doing this Season? For Christmas this Year I would like a puppy and a blue basketball. Please bring a boy puppy!
Love,
Bishop.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the watch and the toys. How are your elves? Can I get an Xbox and a phone? (Bring my dog a toy!
Love,
Seth
Dear Santa,
Have a merry Christmas. Thank you for the presents. Are your elves doing Okay? For Christmas I want real Web Shooters and a real Spider-man suit. Please bring 2 dog bones for Louie and Frankie.
Love,
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
Thank you for making Christmas! Is my elF crazy? I would like a hover board and Hot Wheels! Will you bring my cat more cat food?
Love,
Kevin F.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts you gave me last year! How are the elves doing? I want a puppy for Christmas! I also want a unicorn plushie! For my dog Ace I want doggy shoes.
Love,
Ellce N.
Dear Santa,
Thank You for not giving me coal! Did mrs. Claus yell at You? Can You bring Jet a fox toy and a PS4 for my cousin? I want an xbox I and I Phone II.
Love,
Noah
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you make! Are the elves doing well? I would like a puppy for Christmas this year? Can you bring the puppy a bone too?
Love,
Brayden
Dear Santa,
Thank You for the gifts you gave me last year! Have the elves been doing their job? This year I would like a computer and some Nerf guns. can you bring my dog a toy?
Love,
Hunter
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Christmas Presents! Do the elves ever sleep? For Christmas I would like some basketball socks and an iPhone! Can you bring my dad some Slippers?
Love,
Lyla
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts. How are your elves doing? I want a tablex and 20 cat toys. For my mom, bring her new glasses and for my dad, bring him movies.
Love,
Olivia J.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for last years gifts! Is my elf coming this year? Can I please have a puppy and 100 Dollors! Also can I a baby alive for Laken.
Love,
Adley J.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts! Are you real? For Christmas I want a doll and a bunny. Will you bring my brother a toy from Paw Patrol?
Love,
Yari
Dear Santa,
Thank you for helping GOD! Is my elf being good or bad? For Christmas please bring me a Unspeakble minifigure and a minecraft Lego set. A dog toy for Nyle.
Love,
Kinnick
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my elf! Have the reindeer been eating carrots? I would like a Phone and turtle! Can you bring a chew toy for Stella?
Love,
Addison
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts last year! How can the elves move from Shelf to Shelf? For Christmas I would like a guitar. Can you bring Rocky a ball?
Love,
Makinley
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the Gifts! How are the elves? I would like Star Wars Characters and Science Experiments. Will you bring my mom a Harry Potter wand?
Love,
Sterling
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts Last Year! Am I on the good or Bad list This year? If I am on the good list I want a guitar, guitar lessons, and a cat. Can you bring Bella a cat toy?
Love,
Chase