Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Love,

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

Thank you for making Christmas! Is my elF crazy? I would like a hover board and Hot Wheels! Will you bring my cat more cat food?

Love,

Kevin F.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the gifts you gave me last year! How are the elves doing? I want a puppy for Christmas! I also want a unicorn plushie! For my dog Ace I want doggy shoes.

Love,

Ellce N.

Dear Santa,

Thank You for not giving me coal! Did mrs. Claus yell at You? Can You bring Jet a fox toy and a PS4 for my cousin? I want an xbox I and I Phone II.

Love,

Noah

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents you make! Are the elves doing well? I would like a puppy for Christmas this year? Can you bring the puppy a bone too?

Love,

Brayden

Dear Santa,