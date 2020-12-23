South O'Brien - Katie Triplett and Mrs. Gloden

Love, Rory

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a tablet and a Robot and a lego x-wing. Oh and also how are the Reindeer? I look forward to Christmas. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love, COLE

Dear Santa,

I want a phone, lego set, elf, foot ball, foot ball glufs, book. What is it like to be santas. Is it fun being Santa? I Love Christmas! How do you get to every house?

Love, Jaxtan

Dear Santa,

This year I want a ipad mini with the apple pen. This year I also want a new phone. This year I want new shoes. I also want a elf I don't have one. How are the reindeer? How are you and Mrs. Claus? I also want a volley ball.

Love, Mazie

Dear Santa,

I want uno please. a art set please. a Santa hat please. I want wates please. I want King Kong please. a toy Santa please. I want football glaves please.

Love, Emmett G.

Dear Santa,