South O'Brien - Katie Triplett and Mrs. Gloden

The following letters are from Katie Triplett's second-grade class at South O'Brien Elementary in Primghar and Paullina, Iowa.
Dear Santa,
Can I have a bracelit maker. Can I have a speaker. Can I have a stufftanimal elf. Can I have a back leo.
Love, Emmaly S.
Dear Santa,
Santa my elf Jaxx have iney friends. I won't a now hemit for chistmas and my elf Jaxx to stau won more day aftor christmas and go back to you. I will see him in 2021 by Santa.
Love, Jett R.
Dear Santa,
I will want a phone and a laptop. I will want a sock boll and a swechrt. I will want a hors book. I will want a football. And a football. And a football glufs. I wunt a gam. I also wunt a walx.
Love, Braden
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I want a ps5. I also want a phone. I also want a four wheeler. I also want a elf. I want a toy gun for christmas. I also want a toy car for christmas. I want a I-pad for christmas too.
Love, Teagan
Dear Santa,
I would like a stuff dog and raindeer and a stuff animl SOCCORball. Can I have a small city legoset. Also can I have a red panda hat. Shoes and a shirt and pants.
Love, Rory
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a tablet and a Robot and a lego x-wing. Oh and also how are the Reindeer? I look forward to Christmas. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love, COLE
Dear Santa,
I want a phone, lego set, elf, foot ball, foot ball glufs, book. What is it like to be santas. Is it fun being Santa? I Love Christmas! How do you get to every house?
Love, Jaxtan
Dear Santa,
This year I want a ipad mini with the apple pen. This year I also want a new phone. This year I want new shoes. I also want a elf I don't have one. How are the reindeer? How are you and Mrs. Claus? I also want a volley ball.
Love, Mazie
Dear Santa,
I want uno please. a art set please. a Santa hat please. I want wates please. I want King Kong please. a toy Santa please. I want football glaves please.
Love, Emmett G.
Dear Santa,
I want a i phone 6. I want a notebook with my name on it. I want a elf. I want a bed spread. I want a case for a iphone 6. I want a bath bomb to put in the bath.
Love, Brynlee
Dear Santa,
I want git ligos. I wunt to git a dol. I wunt to git a bade dol. I wunt a dig duc st ufey.
Love, Sadie
Dear Santa,
I wud liked phone. I wud like a video game. I want a PeS5. I want a tendcnme It in yrt is. I wasn't I can go to the north pl. I like to Jrir a for we Idr. I want a sokr grabz. I want a elfe at myl home. I want a narf gun. I want my elfe to come. I want a elfe at my house.
Love, Sylis L.
Dear Santa,
I want a gun. I want a phone. I want football. I want a fitbit.
Love, Jillian
Dear Santa,
Can you get me bear bake for Christmas? Can you get me the new LOL house? for me and the new LOL campter? And some markin glre dolls. And some barbies and som legos and some new shows and some markin grle doll clos. And some thing huge.
Love, McKinnley G.
Dear Santa,
I want a phone. Do elfs have friends. I want football glavs. I want a toy lambo. I want a four wheelr. I want a whiteboard.
Love, Bradyn
The following letters are from Mrs. Ashley Gloden's second-grade class at South O'Brien Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I have bin good this teer. I would like a flfy chear. What have you bin dooing? What is your favorit color? And what is miss clos dooing? hameny raindears do you have? I am ix sidid for Chrismas.
Love: Kylee
Dear Santa,
Santa will you tell my grama I love you to her. Santa was rodoff born with a red nose. Santa what is miss clases real name it Sept Miss Clase. I want a nitendo swich light far christmas. Merry Christmas.
Ryker
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookies do you like? I want a fire lego satshin. And a camra. Mery Christmas.
Love, Parker
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I want a kitten for Christmas a white levis. Merry Christmas!
Form Maci
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I have been good. Thith year. I want a babby yoda. and a thlath and. clos for my sisers. and mundy for my dad. and tetys bers.
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
I've been a good boy thist year. are eny of the Render cick? It lest you have 8 Render so you be go probly. So have you seen the Grinch yet? And a Happy Holiday.
Love Brantley
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a baby pug for Chrismas. I want a skatbord with knee pads and sholder pads. And I want rist bands too. Merry Christmas.
Love Olivia
Dear Santa,
I been good this year. I hope you been good to? And I wunt a new Pelaw. and Merry Christmas, Luke.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I am rede for Christmas. I hope you give me presns. I hope you give My Mom and Dad to. Merry Christmas.
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
Is Rodeoff in front of the slay? What cookie do you like? Have you seen a polar bear? I want a stripet hard heienator. I want a hard ciyotptox. I want a alpha hard relstic wolf. I want a toy cave a big toy cave.
Love, Liam Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. What kind of cookies would you like. I want a phone. I want a nintendo swich. I want another cat. I want a peano please! I want a disco ball. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. HO HO HO!
Love, Bailey
Dear Santa,
What cind of cookies do you want? I have been a good girl. I whant a new pair of dress up shoes. I want a taplet. I want a baby puppy.
Merry Christmas, Morgan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a camra that prints the pichr. I have been a good boy. how do the rander fliy?
Merry Christmas, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
What kinda cookies would you like? I would like a present it would be Star Wars Lego Set. Oean toys and a new tablit. and gifs for my family. Merry Christmas Santa and elfs! Love Bryan