West Monona - Kali Boynton

Love, Jaden

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Clos? I have been a good gril this year. What I want for Christmas is a bunch of stuff anmils. and sushmeloo.

Love, Tynnlee

Dear Santa,

How are u? How are the raindeer's? and is my teen elf ok? I hope u aren't mad at me I have been a good girl. I want some minecraft stuf and a skate bored air pod's a new cuncher for my phone pls and pls keep my family happy and cun I get new sun glasses.

Love, Steve

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? Have you and Mrs. Claus been healthy? I am trying to be good. For Christmas I would like a new firetruck that I can ride on.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the elfs? I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I want a blue I Pad that is rily cool and legos. You don't have to give me this but I want a nintendo. your friend, Jack

Dear Santa,