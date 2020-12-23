West Monona - Kali Boynton

The following letters are from West Monona Community School District in Onawa, Iowa.
Dear Santa,
I don't know if you are real or not I hope you are How do you go so fast and get presents to every one in one night? Can I have an xbox2?
Love, Weston
Dear Santa,
Do you know Chase my friend? How can your reindeer fly? I have been god this year. for Christmas I want dphone tablet and DVD player.
Love Ayben
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I have been good this year. Can I plese have a Fast and Ferios car and a for wellr plese thank you Santa.
Love, Benjamin
Dear Santa,
How is your day been going? I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a soccer ball, I would like a vbucx for christmas, I would like a sweatsheter for christmas.
Love, Shawn
Dear Santa,
Why can't i have a elf on the shelf. I have Been good this year. For Christmas I want to have a ps5 or 4 for Minecraft I love Minecraft. If your elf's can make it, can you make me a Ipoed if your elf's can make it. can I have a snow glowe if your elfs can make it.
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
Wut threre cinds of cukes do you wont? I think I have bin good this year I do not know. For Christmas I wud like a happy nappl. Thaks for the gift.
Love, Maelyn
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I hav been really good this year. This Christmas I want a is a cheer doll set. Then I want a shert that sess in bringing sass to the class thank you.
Love, Baylee
Dear Santa,
Why are the elfs in the jars this year? I have been good. this year. Can I have a robux gift card please? Thank you for the chair last year.
your friend MaKinsey
Dear Santa,
Wut cid of millk wid you like Santa. i have bin good this year. Can i ples have a Barby those ppes and tak you.
Frum Gabby
Dear Santa,
Is it awly's drak at the north pole? I've been kind of noitre. I rilly wan't a fortnigh rockt lancher plese. I alose want an 8 pack of ameno for the rocket launcher.
Love, Braydon
Dear Santa,
Whut is your favret ckoce. I have been good. Plese get me the PS5 plese and a nuthr cunchlr plese. you are the best plese get the stuff I wunted.
Love, Romeo
Dear Santa,
Why can I have a elf? I am trying to be good Santa. Can I have a flexbl doll ples and thank you Santa. Thank you for ever thing Santa.
Love, Ridley
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookie do you want this year. I'v bin having very good grades this year! For Chrismas I want a Elf on the shelf. and I want a teal or pink camra please thank you for the things in the past.
Sinserlly, Haley
Dear Santa,
What is your faveret color? I have been realy good this yaer. If your elfs can make it then can I have a huverborde for Christmas. and a Barbie dreamhouse too and thats not all but i'm not greedy.
Love, Josie
Dear Santa,
Have I been good this year? I have been doing good on my grads that is why I sould get preist. For chrismas I would like a wacth because I now time. And I would like a new tablt. Thank you all of the toys you gave me.
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,
How are you today? I have been kinda good. all I want for chrimess is close
Love, Caeden
Dear Santa,
What is your faverete coler? I think I am mostly good this year. I would want a video game called animal crossing new horriseen's. A camo pillow and that's what I want.
Love, Weston
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the reindeer and elf's? I've been good for Christmas I want the elf buddy to come back pleas, lol dolls too, and art stuff adn unicorn stuff too. Please thank you.
Love, your friend, Brynleigh can you right please.
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the reindeer? I have been a good boy. I want a nerf gun and some games for my nintendo and I will have a toy gun set.
Love, Ryder
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can you think adat chalae comeing ofter christmas? I have been good for Christmas I want Jessie poster queen of mean dold on a stuff anulmal Elf and a carlos pelow and Blackit and Jay an this dog and the bone the signol the dog to move HO HO HO
Love, Jaden
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs. Clos? I have been a good gril this year. What I want for Christmas is a bunch of stuff anmils. and sushmeloo.
Love, Tynnlee
Dear Santa,
How are u? How are the raindeer's? and is my teen elf ok? I hope u aren't mad at me I have been a good girl. I want some minecraft stuf and a skate bored air pod's a new cuncher for my phone pls and pls keep my family happy and cun I get new sun glasses.
Love, Steve
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? Have you and Mrs. Claus been healthy? I am trying to be good. For Christmas I would like a new firetruck that I can ride on.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the elfs? I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I want a blue I Pad that is rily cool and legos. You don't have to give me this but I want a nintendo. your friend, Jack
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the elfs? I have been a good girl this year. I want a getar and I want a camra a macro phon I want nora and body and my family to have the best christmas that ever had wlol world can you wrte back to me.
Love, Harlee
Dear Santa,
How arr your I have been good. I want to have a elf.
Laver, Jager
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the reindeer? I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I want a drone with a camra.
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I what a ipod.
Love, Maggie
Dear Santa,
Satu wut do youret otda I have bluid tnys Iyut a fojorb a noy taut.
Joselyn
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? How fast can your sleigh go? I have been good this year. Can you bring me a pet turtle please? Next, can I have a remote control robot and a drone with a camera. Thank you Santa.
Fly safe, Rhyot
Dear Santa,
How does your sleigh fly everywhere in one night? I ion goon doy. I wetc wc mist aed rhyin nis it.
Love Keith
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? Is roodof ok? I want a toys a car and a truck and a rell car and new gas and a new odere and a new baby and a snow man and more blakens for my gramama.
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
How are you I am fine. I very excited for Christmas. I hope you are too! How are your reindeer this year for Christmas I wold like a pet drowpHoh and gluf.
Love, Braxtyn Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
How do the elfs move? I don't think I dusrv to be on the good list. I wod like a laptop.
Your frind, Jaxen
Dear Santa,
How do you get avre house? I hav been good and nic. book's cus I need to get betr at reding and clous becaus I am runing out of clous. and my dad cus I lov hem.
Your frind, Annaliese
Dear Santa Claus,
Do you have any elf's I was good and kind. And I was not noughty. I want a toy is car with big wheels and a controller to controll it.
Your friend,
Everett
Dear Santa,
How did your elfs get the ir magic? I've think I have been pretty good this year. I deserve it being on the nice list because we because I've been good to pepole and nice to pepole. Here's the good stuff what I want for Christmas is...An I pod I want an I pod because well because all my friends and non friends have one and because
Dear Santa,
I wot a bobey campr. I den nisy and hord ut home and Shoock. I wont and a babrey Pol Presy Plesy!
Your friend, Checodah
Dear Santa cluse,
Will Mrs. Cluse have a baby? I have been very nise this year. I'm going to put up my Christmas tree up ok. Santa I really want the toy to make hair extechens. Please Santa Santa Please!
Your friend, Peyton
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I have been good at math. I was nise. I whad like the PS5 for chimis because it is now.
Your friend, Kyler
Dear Santa,
How are your toys made. Who is your little helper. I have been good this year I want a hoverboard plarse a dirt bike and an electric scooter
Love Dominic
Dear Santa,
How meny elves do you have? I have been good. and happy. and kind. I want a xbox. because Ive wanted to have it for two years now for a long time.
Your friend, Lane
Dear Santa,
Am I on the good list? I have ben good lis year. has my borther ben good. I do not whast food. I be nise to peple. can I plese have a LOL doll pleas.
Your friend, ferm Savanna
Dear Santa,
How do you get the toys? How do the elf move? How do you get your slihed to go? How do you get your reindeer to fly? How did you get your job? Can I have a new phon because mine brock.
Your Friend Aubree
Dear Santa,
Did Rodof ever fly you slay? I ahve been good how have you been. Can I be on the nice list cause I have been relly good this year.
Your friend Mason
Dear Santa,
How has Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Commet, Cupid, Danner, and Blitzen doing? I've been doing really good. So can you put me on the nice list? So yeah I've been doing really good. I really want a iphone and a ipad. I want it because so I can play on them. I have a ipod at home but it doesn't work well I have to mess with it sometime
Dear Santa cluse,
how are you doang santa your elfs be good Sathta? Did you no my favirot holliday is chrismes. My I ben so good I hope you love it there an the north polle hope you have a lovely day santa and mirs claus.
Your friend, Lennon
Dear Santa,
How do your elfs get to home's? I hav been so epsest of geting the now xbox! By the way I hav tiing my desk cos osoe I wood like a case.
your frend Bruce