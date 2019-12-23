West Monona

I’v Ben good this week so Has my Brother to and my hole family to! What do you do on Cristmas. Dose rodeoff the rain dear Go realy fast. Do you have all of listes. Like baby and grandmas grapma to and me. and my borthers to. What I whut for cristmas is a big big LOL house.

-Taejha M.

Dear Santa,

I have been real good this year. budy the elf you sent me he is being a good elf. Thank you for the note. You should come to the consert to night.

Love,

Kole

Dear Santa,

How are things doing at the North Pole. This year I’ve been good. For Cristmas this year I would like slime that is pink and glittery.

By: Brynnley

Dear Santa,

How are you today santa. I have ben good have you? Can I please have a farmset. With anmlas and trakters and simis? I hope you have a good trip here on the 25!!!

You friend,

Jasper

Dear Santa,