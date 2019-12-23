The following letters are from Mrs. Utman’s second-grade class at West Monona Elementary.
Dear Santa,
How you doing Santa. I have been doing good this Christmas. Are you doing decorashonis this year? Your elf’s are really good at presents
Your frend,
Carter
Dear Santa,
How is it like going down chimneys? This year I’ve been really good! For this year I really want: a $20 Xbox and steam gift card and a ipod for music please.
Your best best friend,
Ayva
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa. I weat for Chrimisis is a bike chache to a skrtra, a big big lamgeneyoo and I weat ipad and the culr it will be green red blue onjnge
Love,
RJ
Dear Santa,
How do you hide from people. that go to the icey Nowth. can I have a teroo bot. an delt titene Nerf gun and a lunch pet.
Your frind,
Steele
Dear Santa,
I’v Ben good this week so Has my Brother to and my hole family to! What do you do on Cristmas. Dose rodeoff the rain dear Go realy fast. Do you have all of listes. Like baby and grandmas grapma to and me. and my borthers to. What I whut for cristmas is a big big LOL house.
-Taejha M.
Dear Santa,
I have been real good this year. budy the elf you sent me he is being a good elf. Thank you for the note. You should come to the consert to night.
Love,
Kole
Dear Santa,
How are things doing at the North Pole. This year I’ve been good. For Cristmas this year I would like slime that is pink and glittery.
By: Brynnley
Dear Santa,
How are you today santa. I have ben good have you? Can I please have a farmset. With anmlas and trakters and simis? I hope you have a good trip here on the 25!!!
You friend,
Jasper
Dear Santa,
How is it going in the North Poll? I hav ben good at skool Because it is fun! I am icsibeb for crismes!
I will give you some cookies
Your frend,
Avery
Dear Santa,
How are you and the reindeer doing? For Christmas I want a American girl doll car and doll. I also want jewly and a slime kit.
Your friend,
Ariana
Dear Santa,
I want a Xdox one and conlvole and miedft abd fortnite. you be safe. How fast are you? I work so hard. have a good and happy crinsmis.
Love, your friend
Chanceton
Dear Santa,
I have been so good! For Chrismas I want a rainbow salt lamp! Chrismas is my favorite Holiday I love Chrismas! Santa you wont beleive it on Chrismas I get to drink grinch punch.
Love,
Marley
Dear Santa,
Did you get me the thing I wanted. I am being very good. I think you know that. Will you even come to my house? I will not even be there I will be in Florida with my family.
Your friend,
Georgia
Dear Santa,
How are things at the Mnorth pole? This year I have been good! Santa I hope you be be save to night. I want xbox games for crhistmas.
To santa, from your friend Jayden R.
Dear Santa,
How are you? Are you good. What I want for Christmas is a gaint tedy ber for Christmas. I am 8 yers old. I have been tring to be good. I want a new kichin set thank you santa!!!
Yoer firend,
Jocelyn
Dear Santa,
How are thing at the Noth Pole. I am trying to be good. I want a dog fro Chismas. I hope you have a safe on your trip. I will proboly.
Dear Santa,
Pleis don put me on the node least. I wont a two boxing gluth. I wont a boxing mask. Make a clone for him.
From,
Chance
Dear Santa,
How are thing doing at the work shop? Well I have been very good! Here are 1 thing I want a computer. I with put cookies and milk and set them on a plate
-Braytlynn
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am fine. I am very excited for Chrismas. I hope you are to! I want a old day car. I want a phone to. but my all time favrit is a dirtbike. Can I have it ples Santa.
-Xavier
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am fine. How are your reindeer? Are they ready for flight? What I want for chrismas is a wall racer. I alsow want a lot of presents.
Your friend,
Braxton M.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’m great! How much houses do you deliver to? are your reindeer ready? I would like to recieve some finger lings and lol dolls.
Love,
Lydiah
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am fine. I am very excited for Christmas! How are you elvs Doing? I hope the are Doing great! I would like for Chrismas a LOL house.
Love,
Pacyn
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am fine. I am very excited for Christmas. I hope you are too! this year for christmas I would like a phone please.
Love,
Brentley
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are doing good. I wont 50 pakes of pokmon cards and a plaeyin $ please. Christmas is my favrite holaday.
Love,
Corbyn K.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am fine. I have a qestone. How many cookies do you eat on chistmas? For chirstmas I would like a new phone please.
Your frind,
Ava G.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am fine. I am very excited for Christmas. I hope you are too. How are your reindeer? This year for Christmas I would like a LOL Doll.
Love,
Adley
Dear Santa,
How are you? Im fine. Im very excited for Christmas. I want lots of cloaes this year. I ben good this year rite I hope. Bye.
Love,
Lauryn J.
Dear Santa,
How are you? Im good. This year I would like new boots and some plastic wolf and fox toys. May I also have some fake wolf ears and tail can I plz fake fox ears and tail. Can you make me not cry enymore?
Love,
Mikayleigh
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am fine. I have been very good this year. How are your reindeer? All I want is a lot of candy. P.S. Christmas has been bad.
Love,
Connor M.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am fine. I am very excited for Christmas. I hope you are too! Can I have a xbox with GTA5 and red dead and out last and minecraft.
Love,
Kash Y.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am awesome! I am very excited that Harry came back! I want sticky football gloves for Christmas. I will put 9 carots for eatch rain deer! I will put some cookeis and milk for you!
Love,
Kade B.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’m fine. Can you get me a instacamra, Lol dalls, pets, little sisters and a house and shopkinds. Will you get ma amaickin girl dalls.
Love,
Lainy L.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am fine. How are the reindeer? I hope they are redy. What I want for Christmas is a nofdow swich and a case for it.
Love,
Jules G.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am fine. How are your ran dear? The efls maukeing toys. I wandt a Ibawt. They elfs if they dot do it if ther are wrrk I will wrk for you
Love,
Anthon D.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am goob. I wan’t a amarakin boy doll. How are your reindeer? Is joy going to be note. I hope not. I wan’t cool stuff in my stoking.
Love,
Kayin S.
Dear Santa,
How are you! I am fine. I am very excited for chismras. I hope you are too! I wait a tyblet. Thank you!
Love,
Ava B.