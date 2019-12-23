Westwood Elementary School, Sloan, Iowa

The following letters are from Westwood Elementary in Sloan, Iowa.
Dear Santa,
My name is Casie. I have been good I would like an Elsa and Anna Season 2 doll please. Can I have and JOJO Siwa shoes, have a good. christmas.
From, Casie
Dear Santa,
I've been very good this year I really want an iphone 11, a lamp clapper. and a chombook that can fold. and cameras.
Thank you, Giselle
Dear Santa,
My name is Josie. I was very very good this year I would Love a fidget spinner.
Love Josie
Dear Santa,
The one most thing I want for Christmas is an iPhone. 2nd most I want a hampster, and I want subnotica Below zero. Hope it's under the tree on Christmas.
Mya
Dear Santa,
My name is Lillianna M. I live in Hornick, Iowa with my grandma, grandpa, my dad, my brother Kayden, and my sister Julieann. My brother, sister and I have been really good this year, except sometimes we are naughty. All I want for Christmas is; baby dolls, a tablet, new movies, new Wii games, new shoes, and some board games. I am not sure what my brother and sister want. Honestly we'd be happy with anything. I hope you, the elves, and the reindeer have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Lillianna
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophia I am a Fan of you Santa can I please have an LOL Glamper at my house I want a Kindle, My own computer, an an xBox please.
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
My name is Noah. I have been very good this year All I want for Christmas is an Iowa sweatchrit, Iowa socks, Iowa shorts, Iowa pants, and I owe jersey.
Love Noah
Dear Santa,
My name is Trinitee. I have been a very good girl. I would Love pokemon cards, babies, baby clothes and I would Love cars and tractors and farm stuf.
Bye Santa,
Trinitee
Dear Santa,
I want a robot friend This year and a Game boy and a music box.
Thank you, Leo
Dear Santa,
My name is Blaise. I've been good this year. For Christmas I want a nintendo switch a baby puppy pokemon cards and pokemon games.
Thank you, Blaise
Dear Santa,
My name is Braxton. I have been good this year. I wont a ps4, an iphone 11 pro, and a trampoline.
From, Braxton
Dear Santa,
My name is Drake. I really want a chrome book, dirt bike, basketball hoop, Broncos stuff and Iowa stuff. I hope you have a good christmas.
Love, Drake
Dear Santa,
My name is Bettiemae. I have been very good this year. I would love a hoverboard, an LOL surprise, the glamer, and an i pad. have a mary christmas.
Thank you, Bettiemae
Dear Santa,
I'm thankful fore Santa. I like santa reindeer. I want a rash chrck because it look ckle. I love santa ckus he is a nase cus he give me prens. I want a rase chrck gus it waoos cune wen it gues a rande in srckl. I wote poike mos gos they look gte. I want a tev form christmas cus want a tev so bad.
Love Dillon
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas what I want for Christmas is American girl Doll, a toy kichen for the Doll, and a ginte gummy worm. Thank you santa and I hope you get all those gifts done.
Love Elliette
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas can I gut please a to treasurex Aliens it is for me and my sibling?
Love, Carolle
Dear Santa,
I hop you rae warm and I want for Christmas is a doll, a bick, and a Barbie house with a rell bed. I want a phone, ipod, and a ipad, phon case. I want for Christmas is dady cat and a dudya toy unicorn. Have a Merry Christmas.
Love Aliviah
Dear Santa,
Happy Haldays santa a tre fort bllnis. puppy munster truk. also adr bike. Marry chrismis
From Tosh
Dear Santa,
Hi it's one of your pals Addy. If you have time could you get me a barbie dream house, phone case, pop socket, legos, and an mc skware make up bag. Why because I have a phone and I love being artistic. Merry Christmas and I will be good.
Love, Addy
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas and you are verey nice. I want my sister for Christmas I want a new phone and a case. I want a Harry Potter invisible blanket. I wish you a happy new year.
Love, Piper
Dear Santa,
Merry Chrismas you can get me anything but coal. hope you are felling well.
From, Mason
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas and happy holidays. For Christmas I would like a phone because I would like to call and text people. I would a tablet because my tablet broke. And I would like a hoverboard so I can ride around the house. I hope you catch up on all that work that you have.
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa,
Marry Christmas Santa! This is what I want for Christmas I would like hoover boards, slime, phon, and puppy. I want a hoover board so I don't hav to walk arownd. Thank you Santa!
Love, Kinsey
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa. For Christmas I want a phone, a hoover board, a horse, and a puppy. and a Harry Potter invisible blanket.
Love Alliyah
Dear Santa,
I like all of my gifts from the past year. This is wat I want fore christmas all I want for Christmas. shop-kins, phone, computer, Barbies, and my family. This is wat I want for Christmas. Happy Holiday.
From, Gracee
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas this is what I would like for Christmas this year. I would like a i phone, computer, Film camra, i pod, desendents number 2, 3, 4, a desendents blinket, and a fluffy slime maker. Thank you have a bright and Merry Christmas.
Love, Kinsley
Dear Santa,
Mery Christmas I would like a teddy bear becuse I need company when I sleep or I can't sleep. Thank you for your time.
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
My name is Zairin. I have been very good. I raly want an i. pnah 11 Pro because it has a camerase.
Thank you, Zairin
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4 remote control lamborgini and to see Ryana and Chucky Cheese. I hope to see Ryan.
Form Kael