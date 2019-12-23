Westwood Elementary School, Sloan, Iowa

The following letters are from Westwood Elementary in Sloan, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

My name is Casie. I have been good I would like an Elsa and Anna Season 2 doll please. Can I have and JOJO Siwa shoes, have a good. christmas.

From, Casie

Dear Santa,

I've been very good this year I really want an iphone 11, a lamp clapper. and a chombook that can fold. and cameras.

Thank you, Giselle

Dear Santa,

My name is Josie. I was very very good this year I would Love a fidget spinner.

Love Josie

Dear Santa,

The one most thing I want for Christmas is an iPhone. 2nd most I want a hampster, and I want subnotica Below zero. Hope it's under the tree on Christmas.

Mya

Dear Santa,