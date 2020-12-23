 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whiting CSD - Jenna Tanderup
View Comments

Whiting CSD - Jenna Tanderup

{{featured_button_text}}

The following letters are from Jenna Tanderup's second-grade class at Whiting Commuity School District.

Dear Santa,

Im Thinking a new Pink Hoverboard, a lot of LOLs, and a my life bunk bed. I want a new desk and school supplies for home. I want a new stuffed animal that is soft. I wan ta new my life horse. merry christmas

Love, Ahrianna

Dear Santa,

I wont a LOL dolls for Christmas. can you also bring clothes for them. I also want clothes for my self. I really want a whiteboard. for my locker. A mad unicorn and a plar purse with makeup and a phone with it.

Love, Ally

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board. I want a tablet. I want a red bike. I want a Phlne, I want a stuffed animals. I want a notebook. thank you

Love, Kenneth

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board for christmas. I want a unicorn stuffed animals. I want a unicorn toy. I wante unicorn pajamas. I love you Santa!

Love, Lilly

Dear Santa,

Can I have super mario odseye 2 and super mario galexy3 and super mario Galexy 2 and Super Mario Galaxy.

Love, Gavin xoxo

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want baby dolls, barbie dolls and LOL dolls. I love you Santa. I so thankful.

Love, Brooklynn

Dear Santa,

for christmas I want a initendo switch, ROBLox chicken, Beyblade, and yetti in my spaghetti. merry christmas!!!

Love, Taver

Dear Santa,

APL. gameing computer would be a great idea for Christmas. I want new headphones. I would like legos. and a scateboard. I think a dirt bike would be cool and chapterbooks because I like reading. Merry Christmas to you.

Love, Ryatt

Dear Santa,

I would like some magnetic toys. I want a Big Chocolate Kiss and chocolate bars 12 of them please. Can I have stuffed animals? Merry Christmas elves and Santa!

Love, Zander

Dear Santa,

I want a Hoverboard and a dirt bike. I also want spy watch, Legos, a bike, and a tablet. I want swing and a pool. Skateboard Merry Christmas

Love Jovanni

Dear Santa,

I wont for christmas. I want hot wheels, Batman figures, spitrman figures and a sweatshirt.

Merry Christmas.

Love, Kamryn

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want a LOL house. I also want a clip with beads for my hair. I want a omg doll with a littlepup. lastly a pink mirror with a brush. Thank you

Love, Kylie

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News