Whiting CSD - Jenna Tanderup

The following letters are from Jenna Tanderup's second-grade class at Whiting Commuity School District.

Dear Santa,

Im Thinking a new Pink Hoverboard, a lot of LOLs, and a my life bunk bed. I want a new desk and school supplies for home. I want a new stuffed animal that is soft. I wan ta new my life horse. merry christmas

Love, Ahrianna

Dear Santa,

I wont a LOL dolls for Christmas. can you also bring clothes for them. I also want clothes for my self. I really want a whiteboard. for my locker. A mad unicorn and a plar purse with makeup and a phone with it.

Love, Ally

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board. I want a tablet. I want a red bike. I want a Phlne, I want a stuffed animals. I want a notebook. thank you

Love, Kenneth

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board for christmas. I want a unicorn stuffed animals. I want a unicorn toy. I wante unicorn pajamas. I love you Santa!

Love, Lilly

Dear Santa,