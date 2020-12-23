Whiting CSD - Jenna Tanderup

The following letters are from Jenna Tanderup's second-grade class at Whiting Commuity School District.
Dear Santa,
Im Thinking a new Pink Hoverboard, a lot of LOLs, and a my life bunk bed. I want a new desk and school supplies for home. I want a new stuffed animal that is soft. I wan ta new my life horse. merry christmas
Love, Ahrianna
Dear Santa,
I wont a LOL dolls for Christmas. can you also bring clothes for them. I also want clothes for my self. I really want a whiteboard. for my locker. A mad unicorn and a plar purse with makeup and a phone with it.
Love, Ally
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board. I want a tablet. I want a red bike. I want a Phlne, I want a stuffed animals. I want a notebook. thank you
Love, Kenneth
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board for christmas. I want a unicorn stuffed animals. I want a unicorn toy. I wante unicorn pajamas. I love you Santa!
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa,
Can I have super mario odseye 2 and super mario galexy3 and super mario Galexy 2 and Super Mario Galaxy.
Love, Gavin xoxo
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I want baby dolls, barbie dolls and LOL dolls. I love you Santa. I so thankful.
Love, Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
for christmas I want a initendo switch, ROBLox chicken, Beyblade, and yetti in my spaghetti. merry christmas!!!
Love, Taver
Dear Santa,
APL. gameing computer would be a great idea for Christmas. I want new headphones. I would like legos. and a scateboard. I think a dirt bike would be cool and chapterbooks because I like reading. Merry Christmas to you.
Love, Ryatt
Dear Santa,
I would like some magnetic toys. I want a Big Chocolate Kiss and chocolate bars 12 of them please. Can I have stuffed animals? Merry Christmas elves and Santa!
Love, Zander
Dear Santa,
I want a Hoverboard and a dirt bike. I also want spy watch, Legos, a bike, and a tablet. I want swing and a pool. Skateboard Merry Christmas
Love Jovanni
Dear Santa,
I wont for christmas. I want hot wheels, Batman figures, spitrman figures and a sweatshirt.
Merry Christmas.
Love, Kamryn
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I want a LOL house. I also want a clip with beads for my hair. I want a omg doll with a littlepup. lastly a pink mirror with a brush. Thank you
Love, Kylie