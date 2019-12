The following letters are from Mrs. Jenna Heine’s second-grade class at Whiting Elementary.

Dear Santa,

I want a RC Car. I also want a Spy Kitl. I want a Science Kit. I want a Math book. I want a magic book. I want a Romote introll tree and kindle.

Love

James

Dear Santam,

What I want is Sue Bently’s Books, Harry Potter plates, Scarlet getting along with my dad and Chanler, the game Twister, and bride custume for next Halloween.

Love

Maddie B.

Dear Santa,

I want for Crimmis is a tablet with head phones and a nerf gun. Also I want the game sorry and a phone.

Love

Kohl B.

Dear Santa,

I would like a iphone? And I want new high heels and I would like a kindle and I would like a new costume, and I would like a new dress for santa.

Love

Shayl

Dear Santa,