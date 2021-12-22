Woodbury Central 2nd grade Moville, Iowa

The following letters are from the second-grade class at Woodbury Central Community School in Moville, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you doing today? How are you all the elves? And how is Roodof the red nosed raindeer??Any way there are a lot of things I want for Christmas. By the way I love my elv’s Budy and Shellby.

Love your fried Stella. P.s. you are my idoul.

Der Santa,

I want a gampas I want a PS52 I want 1000 dollrs I want the new ex box ples allavam ples and hav a god day.

Jace

Dear Santa,

I want a car thadt I can drive.

Thank you, Joey

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you doing? I like it if farornight nerf guns and rc cars to.

Sage

For Santa,

How wahs your year…good or bad? Bectus it is almoste my Birth day could I have a Desk Pet and a book? Merry Christmas.

Kohan

Dear Santa,

I have had the up’s and downs this year. SO if you feel that my Elves are telling you good things than you can give me peresins. I wood like a bunnies!

Your friend, Avery

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Andre! My day is good, how is your day? For Christmas I want a big Lego set and a nerf gun.

Love, Andre

Dear Santa,

I really want some jewelry for Christmas. It’s my favrite thing to wear! So please, please, pleeeaaase?! I got a good reason I was good all year and my B-day soon and I really want jewelry for Christmas! And I really want amariacan girl doll! So much stuff! But most of all I want a suprise!

Love: Raya

Dear Santa,

Hi, I know that I have been good and bad this year. I am sorry that I have said a few bad words. For Christmas I want Rover rc car. Thank you. Merry Christmas!

By Kellen

Dear Santa,

I was hoping you could get me what I want please. I want a Raibow Bright doll and a LOL doll. Two more things I want – Magic Tree books House and Janie B. Jones book

Love, Brier

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you? I am really exidead for Christmas! I love how jolly you are. I would appreciate it if you could make my mom a buitful picture. I would like some crafts. Hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Quinn

Dear Santa,

This year, I think I’ve been good. I want ty’s, a goat, stuffed animals, a sled, cardboard, and duck tape, Yer friend Colton.

Dear Santa,

Hi, Haw is you’r day going? May I please, may I have a squishy and a unackon please and I’ am fling good.

Luve, Sarah

Dear Santa,

Hi, Could I please have a phone for Christmas? I would also like a Wonder Lab.

Thank you, Hadlee

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Maggie and if you could please get me these thigs Id apreshat it. I would like a tipeing computer so I can type new thing I codint before. And I also like a mug for my mom and a jolly Christmas. Thank you.

Love, Maggie

For Santa,

Hello, How is your day going, or year, I don’t know …okay…I would relly like a thang called sugru and a beerdid dragin. After Christmas I hope you have a good year any way,

Cutler

Dear Santa,

Hi, I would like a y-oo-aooy super cube! Bye! And I do not know what you look like!

From Kamden

Dear Santa,

What are you doing today. How is your day going? I’m on the kindness list. I whould like a nentendo switch for Christmas. Have a Merry Christmas.

Love Cooper

Dear Santa,

Hi, How are you? I am doing good this year. I feel that I was doing good this year. I really want to have is LOL’s. And a stuffy elf.

Love Jada your friend.

Dear Santa,

Can I have please can I have what I want please I want a goat sweater for me and my goat.

By Luke

Dear Santa,

How is your day going? This year, I feel like I have been good. I really, really, really want a pretend car, and a pretend baby. And a squishy and a every figit in the world, and all the Wimpy Kid books in the world, and to go to school and learn, and to be on level 11.

Love, Maryn

Dear Santa,

How many toys do you have? I want a black cat thank you.

Love Issak G.

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I would like some fidgets and some books. Thank you.

Love Jaycee K.

Dear Santa,

How have you been at the Noth Poll? I would like a new bike also a figet pake. I am thankfull for you.

Sincerely Keely T.

Dear Santa,

How are you I hope you are well for Christmas. I want a notebook. Thank you.

Love Clara O.

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Also Leo is the best all so I want paks of football cards.

Love Myles W.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a great Christmas. I am so thankful for you. I would love a puppy.

Love Myla T.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Are you busy? I hope you are doing great. May I please have a carnage pope and a 100 pound weight.

Love Parker C.

Dear Santa,

How have you been? How are you? I’m thankful for you I think.

Love Kirby we will post the return lllrd your elf.

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? How are the elf’s? For Christmas I would like a new puppy. Thank you for sending our class elf.

Sincerely Avita B.

Dear Santa,

How is you’r Christmas going? Are you busy. How many toys do you need to make. If you could I would really want a puppy.

Love Harper D.

Dear Santa,

I really hope you have a great day. I would really like a nerf gun. I hope you a great Christmas.

Love Kenneth G.

Dear Santa,

How have you been. How have you and Mrs. Claus. I want a box of gamo blistick, booits, and twany too booits.

Love Bordy V.

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Is it cool at the North Poul. I would like love bluey toy’s. Thanks.

Love Ella C.

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Do you have a hors and I would like a neklis. I wish you get all the presents to evere one.

Love Emma C.

Dear Santa,

How are you fealing? Have you been busy? Have a great Christmas. Santa I would really like a gizmoe. Thank you.

Love Rowynn F.

Dear Santa,

How have you been. Have you been busy. I woude like a puppy for Christmas. Merry Christmas to you Santa.

Love Josephine S.

Dear Santa,

How are you. Are you busy. I would like a nerf gun. Ples.

Love Owen M.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing with your elfs and Mrs. Claus? I want a phone for a gift and a Xbox. Thnk you.

Love Easton M.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a good December? I will love a woch. I am thankful for you.

Love Mark M.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great Christmas-x-mas! A black kitten! Thank you.

Love Pacen L.

Dear Santa,

How are you. I hope you are having a good Chrisemas? I would really love some NBA chacago Bull shorts.

Love Cade A.

