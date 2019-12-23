Woodbury Central Community School, Moville

The following letters are from Mrs. Anderson's second-grade class at Woodbury Central Community School in Moville, Iowa.
Dear Santa,
How cold is it there? I wish I had an Xbox, cotlh farming simealatre games for Christmas, pleeys. I eavin love your beard!
Love,
Jackson
Dear Santa,
Hello! Can I please have a stuffed puppy, for the house to be done, an “Elf”, a fake bear, and puppy, colors pages, and earrins. I’m leaving you some cokkies down stars, ok? I’m making you a card for Christmas.
Your friend,
Ellen
Dear Santa,
Can you give me a lot of gifts plz? Plz tell snowflake to come to school with me! How old are you? Hope you have a safe trip!
from:
Eva
Dear Santa,
I with for some more fish. I will try to keep them alive this time! I would also I would like the present of Love. Thank you, Santa!
Love,
IsaBella
Dear Santa,
I do not know if I was good this yaer, but I am now 8 that means in the chrach I want to my furst recinctlation.
Love,
Mikey
Dear Santa,
I would like a super Mario odysy game and a Nintendo swich please. How do you get to each hous in one night?
Your friend,
Easton
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a computer, please? If you can. How do you go to all of the houses in one night? You are awesome!
Your friend,
Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
How old are you, 75, maybe? Can I have the whole set of DIARY of a Wimpy Kid, even the wreckingball? Oh and can you name one of the elves names?
Your friend,
Korver
Dear Santa,
How do you fly around the world in one night? Can you give me a train set, please?
Your friend,
Carson
Dear Santa,
Please, can I have a VR set with job simulator and a huge llama plush? I have a question – How do you fly to every body’s house in one night?
Your friend,
Kane
P.S. Can I please have my watch back?
Dear Santa,
Can you name one of your elf? I know one of the elfs may elf on the shelf. Santa do have real raindear that fly to housesis? Santa I am giving you a toothbrush for your teeth. Brush your teeth for a year.
Der Santa,
I want for Christmis is a camera and and to see my Grampa. I hope he knows that I love him. Hop you have a good Christmis!
Your friend,
Emmalynn
Dear Santa,
All I really want is Monster High Freaky Fusion Frankie hair raising doll, Astranova from Boo York, Rochelle, and goolipe jellington, Abby, elle edee.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How’s Rudolph? I would like Power Ranger book, and toys. I would also like a tildho charge Mega Lord. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Braydon
Dear Santa,
How cold is it there, Santa? Really cold – yes or no Santa? I have ben good, but my brother has ben not so good. His name is Aloran, but my name is Lily.
Your friend,
Lily
Dear Santa,
Hello! How is it going at the North Pole? Do you think your raindeer are ready? Santa, this Christmas I want Dogman, and more woodzeez, please. By the way do YOU like presents?
Love,
Olivia
The following letters are from Mrs. Rapp's second-grade class at Woodbury Central.
Dear Santa,
I would like an American Ninja Warrior set. And a leopard Gecko crickets and cage for it and two boles and a puppy.
Your friend,
Wesley K.
Dear Santa,
How are you’r reindeer? Do you have a big workshop? Is you’r sleigh shiny? Do you have one suit? Do your reindeer like apples? I really want hatchimals and American girl doll accssories also say thank you to the elvs for using there time to make us toys.
Your friend,
Kendra K.
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy, cookie, games.
Love,
Jaron H.
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverbord green bay packers gloves packers helmet Elfs and a iphoneII pro and last but not least I wan you to spred Christmas joy please thank you.
Love,
Noah F.
Dear Santa,
I would like a pretty globe for my mom an dad and I would want some more elfs and some clothes for them because Sweathart seems lonely by herself and can you mabey wake me up and hug me.
Love your friend,
Lexi R.
Dear Santa,
I would lik a magic kit set and Hatchamal and that is it for what I want for Crismas and I will have something for you.
Love,
Kaelynn B.
Dear Santa,
I will like a virtual realty please and I will leave carrots for your reindeer.
From,
Gage B.
Dear Santa,
I would like a elf’s please and a ipone and rodof please. How is vodof doing and Dacer and Dacer and chped and Doner and blitsen and vikxen. Happy Crismas .
Your friend,
Alexa K.
Dear Santa,
I love you’r work. I would like a kitten and a baby jirmen sheperd.
Love,
Lauren F.
Dear Santa,
I would like Hatchababys and Hatckamals and dart guns and I Phone and Intrenet box at my dad’s house and cars.
Love your friend,
Lucian
Dear Santa,
I would like a plroeminy. Cardbord losand los of cardboard. Some knivs. and a throlong stars. Moms list a vackum, a crismis swetr, a car a mag. Dads list a no ine shack some tools. The proprtey, and the haws to be bilt.
Love,
Wil
Dear Santa,
I would like a drumset and a lol surprise doll. Hangry toy’s a remote control car. Kadence toy’s a puppy. Mom’s stuf a fusy blakit and a gakit.
Love,
Addy S.
Dear Santa,
I want a phone for and some LOL’s Christmas and a elve just one at my moms.
From,
Brighton L.
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL surprise doll for Christmas. And a elf and I will bake Christmas Cookise for you. I love Christmas and I love you Santa.
Your friend,
Athena M.
Dear Santa,
I would plese like LOL’s, and Hatchababies. For sage Hotweels, and Monster truk’s. And for Roan she would like American Girls, and a American Girls Ice Crem Sop. How are the rander? How are you Santa? Wat’s your favrit cind of cookys? I would like to thank the elf’s for macking the toys. I rilly, rilly, believe in you Santa. Is your favite color red? Is your farite food cookies?
Love,
Brindle