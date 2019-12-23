Woodbury Central Community School, Moville

Dear Santa,

How cold is it there, Santa? Really cold – yes or no Santa? I have ben good, but my brother has ben not so good. His name is Aloran, but my name is Lily.

Your friend,

Lily

Dear Santa,

Hello! How is it going at the North Pole? Do you think your raindeer are ready? Santa, this Christmas I want Dogman, and more woodzeez, please. By the way do YOU like presents?

Love,

Olivia

The following letters are from Mrs. Rapp's second-grade class at Woodbury Central.

Dear Santa,

I would like an American Ninja Warrior set. And a leopard Gecko crickets and cage for it and two boles and a puppy.

Your friend,

Wesley K.

Dear Santa,

How are you’r reindeer? Do you have a big workshop? Is you’r sleigh shiny? Do you have one suit? Do your reindeer like apples? I really want hatchimals and American girl doll accssories also say thank you to the elvs for using there time to make us toys.