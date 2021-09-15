16th annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo set for Sept. 18 & 19

After a one-year hiatus, the Missouri River Outdoor Expo is back Sept. 18-19 at Ponca State Park, featuring many fun, family-friendly outdoor activities.

Attendees will be inspired by special demonstrations by Matt Stutzman, the silver medalist Paralympian, pro-angler Aaron Petersen, Gould Brothers exhibition shooters, Axe Women Loggers of Maine and the conservation efforts of Animal Planet’s Wild Encounters.

Guests can try a variety outdoor activities at no charge including kayaking, fishing and bow fishing, outdoor cooking, monarch tagging, leather carving, geode cracking, shooting sports, rock wall climbing, the ropes obstacle course and more. There is something for all ages.

In consideration of the current public health concerns, the program has been modified to facilitate Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations, including provision of numerous hand sanitation stations, social spacing throughout including vendor areas and on shuttles. All activities will take place outdoors. Masks are encouraged and will be available. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own personal protection equipment, such as masks and hand sanitizer, and are reminded to practice social distancing when possible.