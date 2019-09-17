Aaron Petersen, a member of the National Professional Anglers Association, Offshore Tackle Pro Team, Tournament Walleye Angler, Guide, and certified Boy Scouts of America Angling Educator, with aide from the future anglers of America and the NPAA, will hold three free kids fishing clinics at Ponca State Park during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo..
Youth will learn about water safety, bait, how to bait a hook, how to tie a knot, fish identification and aquatic invasive species. Youth attending Aaron’s Youth Fishing 101 will receive a gift donated by the Future Anglers Foundation.
This is Aaron’s second year sharing tips of the trade with youth during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo. Youth Fishing 101 received so much praise in 2018 that Ponca State Park asked Aaron to increase the number of clinics to three this year. More than 40 kids attended last year’s one clinic and this year’s goal is 100 plus with three clinics.
Mark your calendar, Youth Fishing 101 clinics on Saturday, Sept. 21 are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. Hope to see everyone there.