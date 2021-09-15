Bob's Burger Eating Contest returns for outdoor expo

The 7th Annual Bob’s Burger Eating Contest is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19, during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park. Guests start putting their names in a hat at 3 p.m. and, at 3:15 p.m., 10 contestants will be drawn.

Must be 18 years or older to compete. The first person done with a signature Bob’s burger, side of fries, pickles and 20-ounce drink, and they are able to keep it down, will be declared the 2021 Champion Burger Boss and will receive a certificate for a two night stay in a new 2-bedroom Ponca State Park Cottage. If they break the 2016 record of 4.51 minutes, their certificate will be upgraded to a two night stay in a 4-bedroom mini lodge.