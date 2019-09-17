Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Missouri River Outdoor Expo are providing Antler Scoring sessions.
This is an opportunity for hunters to bring in their rack for scoring and/or learn how the process is completed. Guests will also have an opportunity to win prizes by guessing the antler score on three different species: elk, antelope and white tail deer.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Antler scoring will be located in the Big Game Camp area, just outside the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex, during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo.