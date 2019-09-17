Go Dogs Omaha is coming to the 15th Annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo! They will be demonstrating Flyball, Nose Work and Barn Hunt.
In between demonstrations, guests will have an opportunity to try their canines on the course. Flyball is a canine sport in which teams of dogs race against each other from a start/finish line, over a line of hurdles, to a box that releases a tennis ball to be caught when the dog presses the spring-loaded pad, then back to their handlers while carrying the ball.
Nose work is a fairly new recreational activity that evolved from training professional scent detection dogs. Nose work encourages your dog's natural drive to hunt, coupled with their ability to pick up scents and find their source.
Barn Hunt is designed to give dogs an opportunity to show off their rat hunting skills. Barn Hunt was created to allow any canine to participate in a fun dog sport that tests his hunting skills.
Come to the Expo to check out these canine sports during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo.