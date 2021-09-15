 Skip to main content
Enjoy these foods at the Outdoor Expo!
Enjoy these foods at the Outdoor Expo!

Carols Kitchen - serving homemade pies, homemade ice cream, pulled pork, nachos, cheeseburgers, hotdogs, and more. Located in the Shooting Complex.

Sweet Treats by K&B – serving pork nachos, root beer floats, chili chees dogs, cheese balls, super nachos, and more. Located by the Resource & Education Center.

Bargmanns LLC – serving Hot Beef Sundaes, walking tacos, hotdogs, nachos, ribeye sandwiches and more. Located on the River front.

Chuckwagon – serving up some wild game, rattle snake, buffalo, alligator, wild boar, and more. Located in the Shooting Complex.

Dippin Dots – serving dippin dots ice cream products, Located by the Resource & Education Center.

Conrad’s Kitchen – serving funnel cakes, fresh squeezed lemonade, ribbon fries, Indian tacos, kettle corn, pork tenderloin, fish and shrimp. Located by the Resource & Education Center.

Papa Toms BBQ – serving brisket, popper salad, cowboy beans, potato salad, pork, coleslaw, ribs, klondikes, pork nachos, and more. Located by the Resource & Education Center.

Schwans Ice Cream – serving ice cream treats and bottled water. Located on the Riverfront by the Kids Discovery Zone and by the Resource & Education Center.

Gypsy Wagon – serving steak sandwiches, chicken tenders, bacon dog, slippery pig, cobbler with ice cream, cherry lemonade, and more. Located on the River front.

