Learn about fur-bearing species at Trap Tent

While attending the Missouri River Outdoor Expo, stop by the Trapping tent, where NGPC staff and members of the Nebraska Fur Harvesters will cover regulations and laws pertaining to legal trapping methods and touch briefly on the history of the fur trapping industry.

Learn how to identify species by their tracks and scat. Learn what habitats these fur-bearing species live in: lowland croplands, around marshes, and near our rivers and streams. Guests will have the opportunity to make a card stamp of their favorite animal tracks, and guess which fur is real and which is fake – earning them a prize.

While visiting the trapping tent, check out the variety of traps on display and ask a few questions. They will also be raffling off a 17HMR varmint rifle at $2 a ticket. Proceeds go to fund the Nebraska Fur Harvester’s outreach education programs.

