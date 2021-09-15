 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Learn about fur-bearing species at Trap Tent
0 Comments

Learn about fur-bearing species at Trap Tent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

While attending the Missouri River Outdoor Expo, stop by the Trapping tent, where NGPC staff and members of the Nebraska Fur Harvesters will cover regulations and laws pertaining to legal trapping methods and touch briefly on the history of the fur trapping industry.

Learn how to identify species by their tracks and scat. Learn what habitats these fur-bearing species live in: lowland croplands, around marshes, and near our rivers and streams. Guests will have the opportunity to make a card stamp of their favorite animal tracks, and guess which fur is real and which is fake – earning them a prize.

While visiting the trapping tent, check out the variety of traps on display and ask a few questions. They will also be raffling off a 17HMR varmint rifle at $2 a ticket. Proceeds go to fund the Nebraska Fur Harvester’s outreach education programs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News