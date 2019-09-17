Optics play a vital role in the exploration of our natural resources, from binoculars, spotting scopes, rifle scopes, laser range finders and more. Navigating through the different styles can be a challenge for anyone.
Nathan McClure with Black Dog Optics will be available to answer your questions and provide tips on what to look for in the ideal optics for your needs.
Visit Nathan during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo on the riverfront, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22.