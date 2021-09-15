Missouri River Outdoor Expo Schedule of Events

16th Annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo
Ponca State park
2021 Event Program
Saturday, September 18th
Time Event Location
**All-day
Monarch Butterfly Tagging In front of the Resource & Education Center
Geode Cracking NEW Riverfront, next to Kids Discovery Zone
Leather Carving NEW By the Pond, across from the Resource & Ed Center
Snakes of Nebraska & Turtles Tent, across from the Resource & Ed Center
8-Noon Bird Banding located behind the Center BEHIND the Resource & Education Center
8:00 AM DockDogs On-Site Registration Outside Resource & Education Center
9:00 AM Birds Up Close and Personal BEHIND the Resource & Education Center
9;30 AM Predator Calling Riverfront
DockDogs Big Air WAVE #1 Outside Resource & Education Center
10:00 AM Youth Fishing 101 - with Pro-Angler Aaron Petersen By the Pond, across from the Resource & Ed Center
Axe Women Loggers of Maine Riverfront
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
Deer Processing Outside Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex, Hunter's Camp
Tree Stand Safety Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex
Regalia International - Raptors Outside Resource and Education Center
10:30 AM Wildlife Encounters Outside Resource & Education Center, by Pond
Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center
DockDogs Big Air WAVE #2 Outside Resource & Education Center
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
11:00 AM Hot Tin Cold Feet, Riverfront, tent in Camp Life
pie iron cooking with Leon Hansen NEW
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
Trick Kite Flying NEW Riverfront, West End
11:30 AM Regalia International - Raptors Outside Resource & Education Center
Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
NOON DockDogs Big Air WAVE #3 Outside Resource & Education Center
Dutch Oven Cooking Academy Riverfront
1:00 PM Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center
Hooked on Hard Bait (when to use lures) NEW By the Pond, across from the Resource & Ed Center
Basics of Trapping Riverfront
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
Tree Stand Safety Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex
1:30 PM Wildlife Encounters Outside the Resource & Education Center, by Pond
DockDogs Big Air WAVE #4 Outside Resource & Education Center
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
2:00 PM Axe Women Loggers of Maine Riverfront
Paralympian Matt Stutzman Riverfront
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
2:30 PM Tree Stand Safety Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex
Field Dressing a Snapping Turtle Outside Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex, Hunter's Camp
Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
3:00 PM Hot Tin Cold Feet,
Buffalo Kabob Cooking with Leon Hansen NEW Riverfront, tent in Camp Life
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
3:30 PM Regalia International - Raptors Outside the Resource & Education Center
Dutch Oven Cooking Academy Riverfront
Gould Brothers Exhibition Shooting Riverfront, West End
DockDogs Extreme Vertical Competition Outside Resource & Education Center
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
4:00 PM Awards Ceremony for BBQ Challenge Outside Resource & Education Center
Wildlife Encounters Outside the Resource & Education Center, by Pond
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
Axe Women Loggers of Maine Riverfront
Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center
4:30 PM Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
Sunday, September 19th
Time Event Location
**All-day
Monarch Butterfly Tagging In front of the Resource & Education Center
Geode Cracking NEW Riverfront, next to Kids Discovery Zone
Leather Carving NEW By the Pond, across from the Resource & Ed Center
Snakes of Nebraska & Turtles Tent, across from the Resource & Ed Center
8-Noon Bird Banding located behind the Center BEHIND the Resource & Education Center
8:00 AM DockDogs On-Site Registration Outside Resource & Education Center
9:00 AM Birds Up Close and Personal BEHIND the Resource & Education Center
9:30 AM DockDogs Big Air WAVE Competition #5 Outside Resource & Education Center
Dutch Oven Cooking Academy Riverfront
10:00 AM Deer Processing Outside Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex, Hunter's Camp
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
Predator Calling Riverfront, Trapping Exhibit
Axe Women Loggers of Maine Riverfront
Tree Stand Safety Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex
Youth Fishing 101 - with Pro-Angler Aaron Petersen By the Ponca, across from Resource & Ed Center
Regalia International - Raptors Outside Resource & Education Center
10:30 AM Wildlife Encounters Outside Resource & Education Center, by Pond
Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
11:00AM Trick Kite Flying NEW Riverfront
DockDogs Big Air WAVE Competition #6 Outside Resource & Education Center
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
Hot Tin Cold Feet, Riverfront, tent in Camp Life
pie iron cooking with Leon Hansen NEW
11:30 AM Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
NOON Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center
Dutch Oven Cooking Academy Riverfront
Lake to Table - with Pro-Angler Aaron Petersen By the Pond, across from Resource & Ed Center
Axe Women Loggers of Maine Riverfront
12:30 PM DockDogs Big Air WAVE Competition #7 Outside Resource & Education Center
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
1:00 PM Regalia International - Raptors Outside Resource & Education Center
Tree Stand Safety Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
Paralympian Matt Stutzman Riverfront, West End
1:30 PM Wildlife Encounters Outside Resource & Education Center, by Pond
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
2:00 PM Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center
Basic Trapping Riverfront, Trapping Exhibit
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
DockDogs Speed Retrieve Final Outside Resource & Education Center
2:30 PM Tree Stand Safety Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex
Field Dressing a Snapping Turtle Outside Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex, Hunter's Camp
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
Gould Brothers Exhibition Shooting Riverfront, West End
3:00 PM Regalia International - Raptors Outside Resource & Education Center
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
Registration for the Bob's Burger Eating Contest Outside Resource & Education Center
Hot Tin Cold Feet,
Buffalo Kabob Cooking with Leon Hansen NEW Riverfront, tent in Camp Life
3:15 PM Bob's Burger Eating Contest Outside Resource & Education Center
3:30 PM DockDogs Big Air Finals Outside Resource & Education Center
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center
Dutch Oven Cooking Academy Riverfront
4:00 PM Wildlife Encounters Outside Resource & Education Center, by Pond
Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent
Axe Women Loggers of Maine Riverfront
Go Dogs Omaha Outside the Resource & Education Center
4:30 PM Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent