Missouri River Outdoor Expo Schedule of Events
16th Annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo

Ponca State park

2021 Event Program

Saturday, September 18th

Time Event Location

**All-day

Monarch Butterfly Tagging In front of the Resource & Education Center

Geode Cracking NEW Riverfront, next to Kids Discovery Zone

Leather Carving NEW By the Pond, across from the Resource & Ed Center

Snakes of Nebraska & Turtles Tent, across from the Resource & Ed Center

8-Noon Bird Banding located behind the Center BEHIND the Resource & Education Center

8:00 AM DockDogs On-Site Registration Outside Resource & Education Center

9:00 AM Birds Up Close and Personal BEHIND the Resource & Education Center

9;30 AM Predator Calling Riverfront

DockDogs Big Air WAVE #1 Outside Resource & Education Center

10:00 AM Youth Fishing 101 - with Pro-Angler Aaron Petersen By the Pond, across from the Resource & Ed Center

Axe Women Loggers of Maine Riverfront

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

Deer Processing Outside Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex, Hunter's Camp

Tree Stand Safety Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex

Regalia International - Raptors Outside Resource and Education Center

10:30 AM Wildlife Encounters Outside Resource & Education Center, by Pond

Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center

DockDogs Big Air WAVE #2 Outside Resource & Education Center

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

11:00 AM Hot Tin Cold Feet, Riverfront, tent in Camp Life

pie iron cooking with Leon Hansen NEW

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

Trick Kite Flying NEW Riverfront, West End

11:30 AM Regalia International - Raptors Outside Resource & Education Center

Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

NOON DockDogs Big Air WAVE #3 Outside Resource & Education Center

Dutch Oven Cooking Academy Riverfront

1:00 PM Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center

Hooked on Hard Bait (when to use lures) NEW By the Pond, across from the Resource & Ed Center

Basics of Trapping Riverfront

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

Tree Stand Safety Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex

1:30 PM Wildlife Encounters Outside the Resource & Education Center, by Pond

DockDogs Big Air WAVE #4 Outside Resource & Education Center

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

2:00 PM Axe Women Loggers of Maine Riverfront

Paralympian Matt Stutzman Riverfront

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

2:30 PM Tree Stand Safety Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex

Field Dressing a Snapping Turtle Outside Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex, Hunter's Camp

Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

3:00 PM Hot Tin Cold Feet,

Buffalo Kabob Cooking with Leon Hansen NEW Riverfront, tent in Camp Life

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

3:30 PM Regalia International - Raptors Outside the Resource & Education Center

Dutch Oven Cooking Academy Riverfront

Gould Brothers Exhibition Shooting Riverfront, West End

DockDogs Extreme Vertical Competition Outside Resource & Education Center

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

4:00 PM Awards Ceremony for BBQ Challenge Outside Resource & Education Center

Wildlife Encounters Outside the Resource & Education Center, by Pond

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

Axe Women Loggers of Maine Riverfront

Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center

4:30 PM Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

Sunday, September 19th

Time Event Location

**All-day

Monarch Butterfly Tagging In front of the Resource & Education Center

Geode Cracking NEW Riverfront, next to Kids Discovery Zone

Leather Carving NEW By the Pond, across from the Resource & Ed Center

Snakes of Nebraska & Turtles Tent, across from the Resource & Ed Center

8-Noon Bird Banding located behind the Center BEHIND the Resource & Education Center

8:00 AM DockDogs On-Site Registration Outside Resource & Education Center

9:00 AM Birds Up Close and Personal BEHIND the Resource & Education Center

9:30 AM DockDogs Big Air WAVE Competition #5 Outside Resource & Education Center

Dutch Oven Cooking Academy Riverfront

10:00 AM Deer Processing Outside Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex, Hunter's Camp

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

Predator Calling Riverfront, Trapping Exhibit

Axe Women Loggers of Maine Riverfront

Tree Stand Safety Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex

Youth Fishing 101 - with Pro-Angler Aaron Petersen By the Ponca, across from Resource & Ed Center

Regalia International - Raptors Outside Resource & Education Center

10:30 AM Wildlife Encounters Outside Resource & Education Center, by Pond

Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

11:00AM Trick Kite Flying NEW Riverfront

DockDogs Big Air WAVE Competition #6 Outside Resource & Education Center

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

Hot Tin Cold Feet, Riverfront, tent in Camp Life

pie iron cooking with Leon Hansen NEW

11:30 AM Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

NOON Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center

Dutch Oven Cooking Academy Riverfront

Lake to Table - with Pro-Angler Aaron Petersen By the Pond, across from Resource & Ed Center

Axe Women Loggers of Maine Riverfront

12:30 PM DockDogs Big Air WAVE Competition #7 Outside Resource & Education Center

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

1:00 PM Regalia International - Raptors Outside Resource & Education Center

Tree Stand Safety Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

Paralympian Matt Stutzman Riverfront, West End

1:30 PM Wildlife Encounters Outside Resource & Education Center, by Pond

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

2:00 PM Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center

Basic Trapping Riverfront, Trapping Exhibit

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

DockDogs Speed Retrieve Final Outside Resource & Education Center

2:30 PM Tree Stand Safety Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex

Field Dressing a Snapping Turtle Outside Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex, Hunter's Camp

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

Gould Brothers Exhibition Shooting Riverfront, West End

3:00 PM Regalia International - Raptors Outside Resource & Education Center

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

Registration for the Bob's Burger Eating Contest Outside Resource & Education Center

Hot Tin Cold Feet,

Buffalo Kabob Cooking with Leon Hansen NEW Riverfront, tent in Camp Life

3:15 PM Bob's Burger Eating Contest Outside Resource & Education Center

3:30 PM DockDogs Big Air Finals Outside Resource & Education Center

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

Go Dogs Omaha Outside Resource & Education Center

Dutch Oven Cooking Academy Riverfront

4:00 PM Wildlife Encounters Outside Resource & Education Center, by Pond

Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

Axe Women Loggers of Maine Riverfront

Go Dogs Omaha Outside the Resource & Education Center

4:30 PM Glass Blowing Demonstrations NEW In the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex by the eating tent

