The Missouri River Outdoor Expo is adding an artistic flair to its 15th Annual Expo with music by the Schrammily Band and Paddywack band.
The Schrammily band has a genre style that mixes country and classic rock. The Paddywack band performs traditional folk music from Ireland and the British Isles.
So come “laugh, dance and sing” with music inspired by the ancient Celts, Scottish kilts, English coal miners, Irish leprechauns, country steppers and classic rockers.
Musical performances scheduled 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22 on the riverfront, during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park.