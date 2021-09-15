NEW ACTIVITY: Hey kids, learn the science of Geode Cracking

Growing up, kids often have a fascination with rocks: smooth ones, shiny ones, uniquely shaped ones; and who doesn’t like a surprise? Combine those two elements and you have Geode Cracking, a NEW activity for youth during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo.

Josh Meyers of Wakefield, Neb., has been a life-long lover of rocks and decided to take his hobby to the next level. He and his wife, Heidi, will introduce kids to petrology and mineralogy through Geode Cracking, where kids will have the opportunity to crack open a geode and see what crystal formations are inside.

In addition to the geodes youth get to crack open, Josh will have a large display of rocks from his collection and for sale. Ask lots of questions; Josh loves to talk about his rock hunt excursions. One geode per youth will be provided; it’s theirs to keep and add to their rock collection.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0