The Missouri River Outdoor Expo is an opportunity for families and individuals to explore a variety of outdoor activities. One of the more than 90 hands-on outdoor activities taking place during the 15th Annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo will be Kids Outdoor Foil Cooking. Youth of all ages are invited to broaden their culinary skills with foil cooking. They can choose from two recipes, a kid friendly monkey bread or pizza bites.
Kids Outdoor Foil Cooking is new to the Missouri River Outdoor Expo and will be offered 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22 in the Camp Life area on the riverfront.