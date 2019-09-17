With more than 90 hands-on activities featuring outdoor education, sports and recreation, there is something for everyone to touch, see and do at the 15th Annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo, Sept. 21 and 22, at Ponca State Park.
Featuring popular main attractions, the Missouri River Outdoor Expo is proud to offer a variety of fun & family-friendly events throughout the day, including entertainment, educational experiences and interactive activities, demonstrations and displays.
A few of the NEW attractions coming to the Expo in 2019 are Antler Scoring, Nerf Gun Range, Optics, Flyball Demos, Sam Larsen Wilderness Survivalist from the HISTORY Channel ALONE show, Danny Devries, TV host for ORIGINS, Barn Hunt, Kids Foil Cooking, Dutch Oven Cook-Off, and more!
The Missouri River Outdoor Expo is the largest outdoor expo in the Midwest and has an average attendance of 52,000.
This event preserves the future and heritage of natural resources and outdoor recreation, provides families with hands-on opportunities to learn about outdoor skills, ethics, safety, respect, and stewardship, and provides opportunities to showcase outdoor products, art, tourism, and organizations.
This FREE fun-filled, family friendly weekend is made possible through the support of generous sponsors, educational exhibitors, more than 900 dedicated volunteers, and thousands of visitors. Thank You!
Guided shuttles run continuously to three locations within the park — Resource & Education Center, Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex & Riverfront.
A valid Nebraska state park permit is required to enter Ponca State Park. Permits may be purchased at the gate for $6 per Nebraska licensed vehicle and $8 for out-of-state licensed vehicles. An annual permit good at all Nebraska state parks is $30 for Nebraska licensed vehicles and $45 for out-of-state licensed vehicles. You may also purchase permits online, click here.
For more information, contact ngpc.moriverexpo@nebraska.gov or call (402) 755-2284 and ask for Lynn. This website is updated regularly, please check back often for the latest news & schedule.