Watch glass blowing demos at Missouri River Outdoor Expo

A unique exhibit is coming to the Missouri River Outdoor Expo; it’s a Mobile Glass Blowing Studio, Loess Hills Glass Studio LLC.

This studio was started as a family hobby, which grew out of a love of glass. Jim Thomas has worked with glass since 1982, when he was employed in college by an art gallery to do restoration and repair work on windows. Josh, his youngest son, took up the hobby in 2006.

For the last 14 years, they have worked primarily with lead came windows using beveled glass; but in 2014, they began incorporating glass blowing. In the early years, they rented studio time in Omaha, Neb.; and after numerous trips to Omaha, they started considering the possibility of having their own hot shop. On Nov. 25, 2019, they started blowing glass on site for the first time.

Glass blowing is a visual experience, fascinating the audience as the artist creates a piece of art from molten glass. Loess Hills Glass Studio can bring this experience to the customer wherever they are located. There is not another mobile glass blowing studio within 100 miles of Sioux City. Loess Hills Glass Studio’s classes allow people to experience glassblowing and create a tangible reminder of their adventure.