American Home Health Care is pleased to offer a comprehensive service to all patients throughout western Iowa, eastern Nebraska and southeast South Dakota who require durable medical equipment at home. They are proud to be locally owned and operated.
American Home Health Care meets or exceeds all Medicare/Medicaid and insurance industry standards. They are accredited with the Health Care Quality Association in Waterloo, Iowa.
American Home Health Care carries most durable medical equipment. If they don't have what you need, they will make every effort to special order the right equipment for you. They provide 24-hour emergency services. Please contact them at their Sioux City location: Local (712) 277-2273 or Toll-Free 1-800-217-2275. They look forward to serving your durable medical needs.
Standard items covered by Medicare, Medicaid and other insurances. We bill Medicare, Medicaid, and other insurances for purchase or rental of equipment or repairs. Insurance claim filing is handled at no additional charge. Delivery is available and our store hours are Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 24-hour emergency service.