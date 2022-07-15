Avoiding senior scams

Here’s how to keep yourself safe in the internet age.

Senior scams are an increasing problem, whether it’s health care fraud, counterfeit prescriptions or extortion schemes. Here’s how to guard against, and what to do if it happens to you or someone you love.

HEALTH CARE FRAUD

Scam artists can easily target those over 65 for health care fraud, since all Americans and permanent residents of that age are eligible for Medicare. Information about the government-backed insurance program is also readily available, allowing them to pose as Medicare representatives while sounding completely knowledgeable. The National Council on Aging warns seniors to be wary of anyone seeking personal information on the phone or over the internet. Ask anyone who asks for confidential information for their credentials, then contact a local agency to confirm their identity.

FUNERAL SCAMS

Beware of those who try to upsell you on expensive caskets or package deals. The FTC confirms that there’s no law requiring one. Neither are you forced to embalm your loved one, unless the body isn’t buried or cremated within a certain timeframe. Scammers have also begun to take advantage of the grieving. They often extort money from relatives by claiming to hold fake debts, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Some have been known to attend funeral services of strangers based on published obituaries in order to find unknowing victims.

COUNTERFEIT PRESCRIPTIONS

As seniors seek out better prices on their medications, online drug scams have become an increasing issue. The Food and Drug Administration now investigates dozens of cases per year, when there were only a handful annually a few decades ago. Seniors risk losing their precious savings to these scammers, and may also be at risk of serious health issues if they receive fraudulent or incorrect medications. Use trusted websites with long histories of sales when purchasing any medications. If you’re unsure, consult your personal physician. They can help direct you to the safest online options.

WHAT TO DO

Have you or someone you know been the victim of a senior scam? Immediately report it via the toll-free number for the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Elder Fraud Hotline at (833) 372-8311. The AARP also hosts a Fraud Watch Network Helpline at (877) 908-3360. You can also keep up with all of the latest news through the AARP Fraud Watch Network’s scam-tracking map, which includes nationwide reports.