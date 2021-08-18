Barriers to care: Black Americans at higher risk for Alzheimer’s and less likely to seek help

Family strain

Winsett Ruple’s mother initially made excuses for her husband, though she eventually came to terms with his disease. One day, she followed his car and found him driving through red lights and stop signs. His license was revoked and the battery removed from his car.

Winsett Ruple said her brother and sister had a hard time accepting that their father had Alzheimer’s, even when she pointed out his inappropriate comments.

“My sister would say, ‘Well, he’s just joking.’ But I said, ‘That’s not something to joke about.’ So they were thinking that I was overexaggerating, that I’m always looking and analyzing things too much. It became a very tense situation with me and my siblings.”

Her brother now lives out of state, and her sister recently began to help with their father’s care, Winsett Ruple said.

Eventually, Winsett Ruple was able to convince both of her parents to sign up for an Alzheimer’s research study at UPMC Presbyterian.

“We went to the research site, and there was not one African American there,” she said. “My mother was very wary.”