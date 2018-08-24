For nearly 60 years as Siouxland’s only community based not-for-profit, we have been putting our residents, our family, first at Sunrise.
Family is important, whether it is a close relative or even a best friend. Family is essential for the support, love, and acceptance we give and receive. One of the many things that makes Sunrise so special is the way we become family to one another.
Our residents and their families, along with our staff team, are all part of our Sunrise family. Our residents and staff team grow to know and support each other, whether residents live independently or in a comprehensive care neighborhood. We see how staff team members ask residents about their great-grandchildren or take time to visit residents who need a boost. They celebrate milestones, rejoice in personal victories, and grieve over one another’s losses. Smiles are shared and even frustrations at times – just what you’d expect within a family.
Moments like these take place every day at Sunrise, but they don’t happen out of obligation. They happen because of love and dedication…love that family members have for one another…dedication that drives us to keep up the hard work of serving others and being a leader in the community.
We're providing the entire continuum of care including Medicare rehab, nursing, assisted living, memory care and many independent living choices on our beautiful 33 acre campus located on Sioux City’s east corridor.
After a major campus repositioning five years ago, Sunrise offers the Siouxland community a premier location with state-of-the-art facilities and attractive outdoor areas. Sunrise has been a leader in providing senior care since its inception, from independent living to memory care, and resident centered care to technology implementation.
Sunrise is much more than a collection of buildings on a hill. We are an exceptional place to live and work. We’re a community dedicated to caring deeply, connecting daily, leading boldly, and serving faithfully. We’re a group whose members invest deeply in each other’s lives. We’re the Sunrise family.