Choosing a retirement community

Active seniors aren’t looking for sleepy retirement homes anymore.

Today’s bustling retirement communities are meeting that demand, providing vibrant and active lifestyles where once there were only rocking chairs. Here’s how to choose one that’s right for you.

PRICE AND AMENITIES

Start with price and the facility’s amenities. Maybe you’re a big fan of tennis or horseshoes, and this particular community doesn’t have a space for that. On-site or nearby hair salons, gardens, libraries, music rooms, exercise classes, and concierge and laundry services separate the great from the merely adequate options. But maybe it’s a little bit out of your financial comfort zone. Keep moving, as there are typically plenty of other options in this growing sector of our economy.

COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES

Seniors are more health conscious than ever before, and that includes mental health. The best retirement communities sync up with a desire to remain part of a larger social circle with planned activities. Make sure they give residents plenty of opportunities to interact in a fun and open environment. Arts and crafts, dancing and board games help build new friendships. Ask if the community provides transportation for local trips to local points of interest. Who doesn’t love a fun outing?

LIFESTYLE

Be aware that some community restrict visits, so closely examine these policies if you are expecting company on a regular basis. Does retirement mean an opportunity to leave the kitchen for good? That could be a factor in deciding, so inquire about their dining services. Many seniors move into their retirement years with a treasured furry friend. Make sure any potential community allows pets before you consider moving in. Finally, safety is huge part of feeling comfortable. The facility should have security cameras, emergency-response systems, ample lighting and a formal visitors check-in area.

PROXIMITY

You’ll want to be near fun external activities like golf courses, retail and swimming pools. Churches, libraries and public transportation are important, too. Most critical, however, is the community’s proximity to needed health care. The building itself should be accessible to first responders, but also close to a hospital, preferred physicians and any other critical service providers. (Review their formal emergency plan, too.) At the same time, be aware of potential noise and traffic issues from nearby sports facilities and schools.