CNOS offers pain relief for arthritis sufferers

Arthritis pain, swelling and stiffness can greatly affect your quality of life. Traditional methods of arthritis pain management include anti-inflammatories, physical therapy, cortisone injections and surgery, but some patients don’t want to endure surgery or deal with the side effects of medication. Recent studies have shown that a less invasive alternative treatment method of injections of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or Stem Cell Therapy can be used to manage arthritis of the joints.

Platelet Rich Plasma and Stem Cell Therapy are fairly new regenerative medicine techniques being used to treat pain caused by arthritis and to slow its progression. Doctors at CNOS have been using these methods of treatment for the past two years. It’s a healing technique that uses a concentration of platelets created from your own blood, stem cells or bone marrow.

“PRP will stimulate the cells to prevent them from throwing destructive enzymes into your joint. They’ll provide lubrication and they’ll also nourish the remaining cartilage,” explained Dr. Raymond Sherman, CNOS Orthopaedic Surgeon.

As people age, the cartilage that regularly regrows naturally between joints stops growing for some people. This lack of growth affects smooth joint movement and results in pain. PRP is placed where the cartilage has been depleted and often relieves pain for patients.

Platelets release proteins that attract your body’s healing cells to the injured area. The concentration of platelets in PRP allows your body to recognize the injury as a priority augments what your body can do itself.

Here’s how it works:

• A blood sample is drawn from the patient and spun in a machine called a centrifuge that separates red blood cells from plasma.

• The cells pulled from the plasma layer contain platelets which have more proteins and growth factors that help stimulate a regenerative process.

• Using ultrasound guidance, the PRP is injected directly into the damaged tissue/joint.

• For Stem Cell Therapy, blood is collected from a patient's bone marrow. From the blood a type of stem cell is separated and injected in the joint where there is pain.

Stem Cell Therapy uses your body’s own stem cells to treat orthopaedic injuries and joint disease. Bone Marrow Concentrate is extracted from the patient’s body and placed at the treatment site with ultrasound guidance. It jump starts the healing process at the cellular level by stimulating the body to repair and replace damaged tissue in the joints. Stem Cell Therapy may slow, and, we hope in some cases, reverse cartilage and joint damage.