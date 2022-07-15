Considering In-home care

Once upon a time, our only long-term care options for the elderly were nursing homes or assisted-living facilities, moves that can be both pricey and difficult since some of us don’t want to lose our independence.

Today, in-home care is an increasingly popular option, because it addresses both issues. Seniors can continue life where they are most comfortable, rather than moving out. Care can also be calibrated so the caregiver is there only when needed. Thinking about in-home care? Here’s a look at how it works.

TYPES OF CARE

In-home care is generally divided into three over-arching categories: Personal care, companionship and medical care. Personal care involves helping with every day help, including dietary needs, bathing and general chores. Companionship is just what it sounds like, a person who can serve as a sounding board while helping patients stay physically and mentally fit. Finally, medical care varies widely, from simple reminder services to 24-hour round the clock nursing. Some also have what’s called respite-care option, where someone stops by so that primary caregivers for aging family members or the disabled can run errands or pursue other activities.

CONVENIENCE AND COMFORT

Not every patient is wrestling with whether to enter a nursing home. Some of our aging neighbors simply have chronic illnesses that must be regular addressed. In-home care offers an opportunity to avoid the difficulty of traveling back and forth to a medical facility. Instead, trained professionals visit your home on a timely schedule. As in-home care options have proliferated, the cost has gone down and the specialization has gone up. Today, these caregivers can provide everything from daily medical help to every-day housekeeping, depending on your level of need.

FINDING THE RIGHT OPTION

Begin your search for the right in-home care service by discussing it with a doctor. They’ll be able to help you gauge the level of care you or a loved one will need on an every-day basis. They’ll also be intimately familiar with the local services in the area, so their recommendations will be more closely tailored to your specific needs. As you evaluate the individual plans, be sure these companies have all of the proper training, certificates and degrees in order to operate as an in-home care provider.