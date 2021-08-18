Cooling Stress Tips: Use 30 seconds to tidy up your home

Have you been working too much overtime? Or have you been caring for aging parents? Dealing with a family illness?

To add to your pain, you might have kids struggling with schoolwork or budget problems that are driving you mad. Before you climb out of bed in the morning, your mind is racing with all the troubles you have to deal with.

If you're living with such stress, it's likely your house will reflect it. We've all been there. Everywhere you look, there is clutter. On top of this, you can't remember the last time you cleaned thoroughly.

Having too much to do guarantees we'll all be stretched for time to keep our homes clean and neat. Housework is one of those obligations we can let slide.

So what is the answer?

This approach can help: Realize the power of using just 30 seconds. Implemented often throughout the day, this tiny time investment will add up.

"It's amazing what you can accomplish in random 30-second time frames," says a nurse who has two children and two elderly relatives living with her. We'll call her Diane.

"I have no spare hours," she says, "So I've recently tried kicking in 30 seconds to get my house looking a little better."