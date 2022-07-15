Dealing with grief

As we age, one thing we have to deal with is losing the people around us.

Friends and family tend to die more frequently, leading to feelings of grief and loneliness that can, at times, be overwhelming even for the strongest among us. Seniors may also be mourning other things, like the loss of mobility, of health or of a beloved family home.

Research shows that grief and the ensuing loneliness impact elderly people differently, Psychology Today says. Stress in older people can decrease the functioning of the immune system. Grief and loneliness are also connected to heart disease, stroke, depression, anxiety, fearfulness and a higher chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease, the magazine reports.

Furthermore, loss after loss, as frequently happens in older people’s lives, can lead to bereavement overload, Dr. Patrick Arbore said at a conference sponsored by the American Society on Aging. He said that it’s critical that seniors move forward with their grief, rather than getting stuck in it and become depressed.

“Grief is an emotional pain that needs to be acknowledged and experienced,” Arbore said.

That can come through simply talking about it. Open a conversation with someone who is grieving and listen to their memories of friends and family members, or even of places, past. Help acknowledge their loss and let them experience their grief at their own pace.

These conversations may bring up the sadness they feel, but it will also let them remember and hold onto some of the happiest memories they have. Don’t make it about you; instead, remember that you’re there as a friend to support them. And remember that just like grief requires good communication, it also, at times, needs space for people to process. Try to be on the lookout for when people need time to themselves to work out their feelings.

Here are some things you can do to help people work through their grief:

• Help out with daily stressors, such as cleaning, making meals or running errands.

• Make a scrapbook of photos of their lost loved ones.

• Check on people enough so that you’re sure that they’re safe, but don’t smother them with additional love and pity. That may make them feel worse.