Depression in the golden years

Most people enter retirement with plenty of goals still to be accomplished, even if it’s just to finally relax after decades spent building a career.

Fighting depression might have been the last thing you expected to see on that list. Still, statistics show that more than 6.5 million Americans who are 65 or older are impacted by depression, according to the National Alliance of Mental Illness. The good news is, there are proven ways to battle depression in your golden years. Here’s how.

MAKE NEW FRIENDS

Loneliness often fuels depression in the senior population. Children grow up and move away, and friends and treasured family members might pass on. We can be left feeling isolated. The truth is, however, that we’re surrounded by others who are on the same journey, and that camaraderie can help break the bonds of depression. They’ll be understanding and empathetic, as you share stories of the previous lives you’ve led — and you’ll be able to likewise provide support and advice. As you expand your social circle, you’ll realize that there are few better ways to rebuild the feelings of self-esteem and value that may have been lost while suffering from depression.

EXERCISE

Get out there! Those with an active lifestyle enjoy numerous health benefits, and they’re not all related to your heart, lungs and muscles. It’s a great stress buster, and a depression buster too. Reluctant to join a fancy gym and become a workout warrior? Don’t worry: Even moderate exercise like walking can improve your health and happiness, according to the National Institute of Health.

DIETARY CHANGES

Our feelings can be directly linked to what we eat and drink. Of course, there is no dietary cure for depression, but researches have still found that specific foods can boost mental health. Studies out of Spain and the U.K. confirmed that a diet plan that’s high in vegetables, fish, fruits, whole grains, nuts and olive oil — the so-called “Mediterranean diet” — has been proven to lessen our risk of depression. On the other hand, fast food (and drugs and alcohol) can have the opposite effect.

TREATMENT

More formal treatments for depression include counseling with a psychologist, psychiatrist, social worker or other mental health-care professional; taking medications that affect mood, like serotonin; and therapies involving electric currents and magnets.