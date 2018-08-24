Steven R. Ballard, JD, CRPC®, AWMA®, AAMS® CFP®
Owner, Compass Wealth Partners
(605) 232-6035
383 W. Steamboat Drive Ste. 103
Dakota Dunes, SD 57049
Steve has always had an intense interest in finance and investing. He attended the University of South Dakota law school from 1995-1998. Prior to graduation he felt compelled to think outside of the box as to how to merge his interest in investments with his law degree.
He began looking for companies where he could have his own independent practice and he discovered Ameriprise Financial, which has an excellent reputation and longstanding history of financial planning. This company has allowed him the opportunity to capitalize on his background and expertise in financial planning, estate planning and wealth management for both individuals and small businesses in 17 states.
Upon completion of law school and starting his own financial services practice, Steve has gone on to receive multiple designations ranging from CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER practitioner, CFP®, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, CRPC®, Accredited Wealth Management Advisor, AWMA®, and Accredited Asset Management Specialist, AAMS®.
Steve feels fortunate to have Rhea Geary as an Associate Financial Advisor. Rhea is currently a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor - CRPC® also certified in long term care – CLTC, with more than nine years of experience. Compass Wealth Partners has offices in the Dakota Dunes and Wayne, Neb., with staff including Client Service Manager Wendi Orosco and Client Service Coordinators Jennifer Sparr and Joey Poppe.
Compass Wealth Partners specializes in helping individuals, small businesses and medical professionals determine what their long-term strategy should be regarding their financial futures. They take a holistic approach to help simplify their clients' financial lives. They work closely with both CPA and law firms in Sioux City to provide their clients with a thorough and comprehensive experience serving all of their financial planning needs.
Compass Wealth Partners focuses on retirement planning strategies, estate planning strategies, executive compensation and benefit strategies, wealth preservation strategies, charitable giving, small business, tax planning strategies, saving for education and retirement income strategies.
Trusted relationships are the most important investment Compass Wealth Partners makes in their clients' lives. Their process starts with goals driven financial planning and not product driven sales. It is of the utmost importance to them that their clients receive simple, comprehensive advice and have an excellent client experience. Steve has a 91 percent client satisfaction score and has been a member of the Ameriprise Circle of Success for more than 10 years.
Steve and his family have lived in Siouxland for 19 years. Steve and Rena have two children: Luke, age 14, and Faith, age 11. Together they love traveling, basketball, golf, four-wheeling, camping and spending time together as a family.