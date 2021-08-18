Did you know that advanced medical research is being done here in Sioux City?

Since July 2020, hundreds of people in the Siouxland area have contributed to the research and development of COVID-19 vaccines, including those that have been granted Emergency Use Authorization. They did so by joining a clinical trial at Meridian.

Without clinical trials, it would be impossible to develop new medicines, treatments and cures. Clinical trials help researchers determine if medicines, medical devices and tests are safe and effective.

There are clinical trial opportunities for healthy people and for people with the condition(s) being studied. Age, gender, medical record and treatment history may affect your ability to join a study.

Why Join a Clinical Trial?

Many people find joining a clinical trial to be a rewarding experience. The benefits go well beyond helping people live longer, healthier lives. Clinical trials offer more care options for people suffering from common or rare health conditions. The doctors involved in clinical trials are often specialists in the condition(s) being studied. Many studies also offer payment for time and travel.

Finding a Clinical Trial