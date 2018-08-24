Good eyesight is an important part of well-being and a significant factor in retaining independence and quality of life as we get older.
For a good quality of life now and in the future, follow these guidelines for maintaining eye health from Dr. Beth Bruening, ophthalmologist, and Dr. Tom Pratt, optometrist, at Bruening Eye Specialists.
Bruening is a medical doctor who specializes in eye and vision care. Ophthalmologists are trained to perform eye exams, diagnose and treat disease, prescribe medications and perform eye surgery. They also write prescriptions for eyeglasses and contact lenses. Pratt is a doctor who examines eyes for both vision and health problems, and corrects refractive errors by prescribing eyeglasses and contact lenses. He also is licensed to diagnose and treat medical conditions of the eye.
Eye Health Tip 1: Wear UV Protection in Sunglasses and Eyeglasses/And Wear Broad Spectrum Sunscreen to Skin of Face
Ultraviolet (UV) protection in eyeglass lenses is essential for maintaining healthy eyes.
Bruening recommends wearing the bigger sunglasses that wrap around and a billed cap.
"They offer more protection around the eyes and for the skin," she said. "Exposure to ultraviolet light can lead to cataracts, macular degeneration, skin cancers and other eye conditions, so wear UV protection and sunscreen," she said.
Eye Health Tip 2: Practice Good Hygiene With Contact Lenses
Many contact lens wearers don’t realize that bad hygiene can lead to scary and blinding complications caused by a bacterial infection into delicate eye structures, including the optic nerve essential for sight.
"Bacterial infections are the most common thing if you don't wash your hands before applying your contact lenses and/or use a clean case for your contact lenses. There's a greater risk of infection," said Pratt.
What you can do: Make sure lenses are cleaned with proper solutions, and follow manufacturer guidelines on storage.
"I think TV is making people more comfortable with wearing extended contact lenses, but that makes you 7-10 times more likely to get an eye infection," he said. "Statistics show that corneal ulcers are most commonly caused by wearing extended wear contact lenses. Corneal ulcers can cause vision loss."
Pratt advises anyone who wears contact lenses to remove them if they experience any irritation, redness, sensitivity and pain.
"Contacts have to stay out if the irritation doesn't clear after 12 hours. Any discharge has to be looked at and be seen. By keeping the contacts in, you're allowing bacteria to be trapped under the lens," he said.
3. Wear Safety Glasses or Other Eye Protection for Work or Play
Make sure your eyes are protected when working outside or participating in certain sports.
"Safety glasses are important because we live in a rural farming community," said Pratt. "Getting a foreign body in the eye while working outside doing activities such as weed eating, pounding or grinding is an easy way to lose an eye.”
Not wearing safety glasses when participating in sports can lead to eye trauma, too.
"When playing sports such as baseball or racketball, people need to wear safety glasses or lens goggles," he said.
Eye Health Tip 4: Eat Green, Leafy Vegetables and Foods Rich in Antioxidants
A scientific study known as the Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS), funded by the National Eye Institute, strongly suggests that a diet rich in green, leafy vegetables and foods containing antioxidants such as fruits and sweet potatoes, can help maintain eye health and even slow or prevent development of macular degeneration, a potentially blinding eye disease.
Because of the study results, she recommends the AREDS 2 Formula with Omega-3, Lutein & Zeaxanthin to her patients. It has the combination of Vitamin C (500 mg) Vitamin E (400 units), lutein (10 mg), zeaxanthin (2 mg), zinc (80 mcg) and copper (2 mg).
"No other supplement has that combination except the AREDS 2 formula," she said.
Eye Health Tip 5: Don’t Smoke
Smoking is an underlying factor in the development of serious eye diseases including macular degeneration and glaucoma.
Eye Health Tip 6: Engage in Regular Aerobic Exercise
Scientific evidence indicates that the boost in heart rate and blood circulation accompanying aerobic exercise can help maintain the health of crucial eye structures, such as the optic nerve that transmits images from the eye to the brain.
Eye Health Tip 7: Control Your Weight
"Tips 5-7 are lifestyle issues," said Bruening. "It's important that you do all these things: don't smoke, control your weight, watch your blood pressure and cholesterol, and exercise. If you start them when you're young, you get good habits going that will last a lifetime."
Eye Health Tip 8: See a Medical Doctor When...you already have a medical eye problem — such as glaucoma, macular degeneration or cataracts. Ophthalmologists can treat an eye condition medically or surgically.
See an Optometrist for your eyes when you need a routine eye exam to have your eyes checked and your glasses prescription updated, you notice changes in your vision, or you have a common eye condition that needs to be medically treated.