Facts about hospice care everyone should know

• We attend every death and help the family through bereavement.

• We strive to increase quality of life for each patient.

Care Initiatives Hospice strives to ease the burden of this difficult time by working closely with family members and caregivers to respect the wishes and needs of our patients and their loved ones. With the support network of Care Initiatives, the state’s largest not-for-profit transitional care provider, we are uniquely qualified to attend to the hospice needs of patients in the final stages of life.

• A caregiver will respond to your call within one hour, either by phone or in person, and we will come to administer care where you need it.

• We work with the family and current caregivers to provide care in a home, hospital, nursing facility, assisted living center or other location.

• Our approach addresses the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of those facing life limiting illness for themselves and their families.

• We offer bereavement services for the family and friends of those who pass away under our care.

• We serve 67 counties in Iowa via our six central locations — Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Greenfield, Albia, Waterloo and Sioux City.