Protecting and growing your assets in retirement is an on-going process. Some wait too long to begin planning for the future. But even those who felt they had a handle on these things as a career person will find that financial planning changes as we grow older. Life events, volatile markets, medical issues and updates in benefits packages come into play. That’s why it’s best to regularly reevaluate your plan.

GET ORGANIZED

Most people retire with various savings plans, mutual or stock fund, retirement account and other benefit packages. Start any financial planning journey by getting all of these things in order. A consolidated portfolio gives you the best understanding of where you stand. You’ll also be in a better position to stay on top of changes in the market which can have a huge impact on any 401(k) benefits.

ASKING TOUGH QUESTIONS

A customized, updated financial plan has to take into account exactly where you are in retirement — that means where you are in life. How active will you continue? How is your overall health? Can you foresee serious issues arising in the near future? Will you work part-time and if so, for how long? Do you have plans to travel, or have you begun to stick closer to home? Do you foresee yourself downsizing, or moving into a shared-living environment? How will you disperse your estate? Discuss all of the options, while focusing on how changing your stock plan or portfolio will impact your financial future.

COMMON ISSUES

The goal is to save enough money to live comfortably into your golden years. If you made a comprehensive plan as a younger person, you may enter retirement with a sense of confidence. But life can throw you a curve ball, even during a period that’s supposed to be about taking it easy after a lifetime of work. Continue working closely with a trusted financial advisor to make sure that the money you’ve saved is being smartly invested. Discuss options that will better protect you should an emergency happen. If you choose to continue working after drawing Social Security or Medicare benefits, discuss the tax implications.