From the Bickford Family to Yours

The Bickford family began their quest into senior living for their beloved mother, Mary Bickford, whose needs became too great for them to manage. As they researched senior living options, they were shocked at what they found. The options offered too much or too little – none met her needs and nothing felt like home. Since they couldn’t find what they wanted, they decided to create what she needed. Her life and her disease exposed them to all the other “Mary’s” out there, people with amazing stories, with their own personal history, homes and family who need exactly the same thing Mary needed.

From the very beginning, trusted caregivers were chosen to care for Mary the way her own family would. Still today, Bickford caregivers remain devoted to that desire, striving to care for residents just as they would for their own loved ones because each and every resident is someone’s cherished family member.